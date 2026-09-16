Carabao Cup 2026-27: When Will The 4th Round Begin? Liverpool, Chelsea And Arsenal Potential Opponents Revealed | All You Need to Know

Carabao Cup 2026-27: The Carabao Cup will be down to the last-16 stage before the fourth-round draw, which will be held on Wednesday, September 16. Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea have won the right to compete in the next phase of the competition; at the moment, several Premier League teams are still battling for a spot to qualify.

The third round has been split into two weeks to accommodate the English teams participating in European competitions. The final third-round game will be Manchester City vs Norwich City on September 17 (Thursday).

Liverpool’s Potential Carabao Cup 4th Round Opponents

The 3-1 victory at Anfield was Liverpool’s way to qualification for the round of 16. Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, and a last-minute goal for Dominik Szoboszlai sealed the result.

If Liverpool get the lucky draw in their second tie, they can still have difficult opposition, as several top seeds will probably still end up in the same draw. Bournemouth, Bradford City, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, and Sunderland, along with Arsenal and Liverpool, are the current qualified teams for the fourth round. The other fixtures will be fixed in the remaining third-round matches.

Who Will Arsenal Face in Carabao Cup 4th Round?

Arsenal made it past their round after beating Ipswich Town 4-2 on their away pitch. Under the leadership of Mikel Arteta, it was Teenager Max Dowman who scored twice; the others on target were Noni Madueke and Mikel Merino.

The victory will be enough for Arsenal to participate in an open draw, meaning they can come up against any of the 15 other fourth-round qualifiers. This is a scenario in which the two top teams in the Premier League will face each other or a team from lower leagues.

Chelsea’s Potential Carabao Cup 4th Round Opponents

Chelsea booked their place in the last 16 with an exciting victory over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge. Cole Palmer and then Danny Welbeck both scored a brace, with Pedro Neto and Valentin Barco also netting.

The Blues could go up against any of the other15 teams in the fourth round draw. The confirmed list stands as Bournemouth, Bradford City, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Sunderland, with the rest to be established from those third-round matches still to be played.

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