It will be interesting to see how the Gunners' defence will fare in front of the scary attack of the Citizens

Manchester City has already virtually acquired the Premier League title and when they lock horns with Arsenal on Sunday for the League Cup or Carabao Cup final, Pep Guardiola’s men will be looking to secure another piece of silverware. On another hand, Arsenal will be looking to pose a Herculean challenge in order to salvage something from an abysmal season. It will be interesting to see how the Gunners’ defence will fare in front of the scary attack of the Citizens.

Arsene Wenger’s men will head into the crucial fixture without the long-term absentee Santi Cazorla and Alexandre Lacazette while Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not feature due to restrictions of having played in the competition with a different team in the same season. Elsewhere, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus remain doubtful for the match, and Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph will sit out the clash for Manchester City.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Arsenal vs Manchester City?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City match can be seen on JioTV.com. If you want to catch the game on the go then you can access it on JioTV app.

When and what time is the Carabao Cup final match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City match is on 25th February, 2018 and the game will be broadcast at 10:00 PM India time. The match will be held at the Wembley Stadium.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Arsenal vs Manchester City? Which TV channel will show the match live?

Arsenal vs Manchester City League Cup final match will be live on MTV, MTV HD, Vh1 and Vh1 HD.

What are the squads for Arsenal vs Manchester City game?

Arsenal: Ospina; Bellerín, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Ramsey, Xhaka, Wilshere; Özil, Aubameyang, Iwobi

Manchester City: Bravo; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Danilo; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Silva; Sterling, Agüero, Sané

