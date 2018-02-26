Arsenal suffered a 3-0 humiliating loss at the hands of Sergio Aguero-led Manchester City in the League Cup or Carabao Cup final played at packed Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Arsenal has lost contention in three major competitions this campaign and are alive in UEFA Europa League only now. On another hand, Manchester City has one hand already on Premier League title and have acquired the Carabao Cup.

The writing was on the wall for Arsenal but the alarming signs were completely ignored by Arsene Wenger and his men. The North London club fell to a miserable 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the League Cup or Carabao Cup final played at packed Wembley Stadium on Sunday. It was a match to remember for captain Vincent Kompany who scored a decisive goal, his first since May 2017, which ended the hopes of Arsenal.

Both teams started the game strongly but Pep Guardiola’s men gradually gained momentum and held the game by the neck in the 18th minute when Shkodran Mustafi made a horrendous error. The German defender failed to challenge lurking Sergio Aguero letting him loose on a long ball given by goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. The Argentine made a marauding run towards David Ospina and gave a world-class finish to get his side 1-0 up against Arsenal.

The fans were hoping a tough challenge from the Arsenal squad in the second half but the Citizens once again proved to be stronger than the opponent. Vincent Kompany rose to the occasion in the 58th minute and scored his first goal in almost a year dimming Arsenal’s hopes of any silverware this season.

The final nail in the coffin was put by David Silva who scored a rocket of a goal on the far post of Ospina, assuring an overwhelming victory of Manchester City. Arsenal has lost contention in three major competitions this campaign and are alive in UEFA Europa League only now. On another hand, Manchester City has one hand already on Premier League title and have acquired the Carabao Cup. They were knocked out of FA Cup in a heated clash with Wigan Athletic and are leading contenders in Champions League.

