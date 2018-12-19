Manchester City rested some of its key players ahead of a busy festive period. Youngsters Eric Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Phil Foden, Arijanet Muric and Zinchenko all started with De Bruyne given a full start as well. De Bruyne was emphatic as he launched a 20-yard strike past Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward in the 14th minute.

Manchester City entered the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after beating Leicester City 3-1 on penalties after the scores were level at 1-1 at the end of regulation time. Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, making his first start for the club after a lengthy injury layoff, and Mark Albrighton meant a penalty shootout was needed to decide the winner. This season, the EFL decided to scrap the extra-time system with penalties deciding the result straight after completion of 90 minutes.

Manchester City rested some of its key players ahead of a busy festive period. Youngsters Eric Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Phil Foden, Arijanet Muric and Zinchenko all started with De Bruyne given a full start as well. De Bruyne was emphatic as he launched a 20-yard strike past Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward in the 14th minute.

De Bruyne was taken off after the 70th-minute mark and it coincided with Leicester equalising through Marc Albrighton’s strike after some neat passing by Wilfried Ndidi. Both sides pushed for the winner but ultimately time ran out meaning a penalty shootout was required to decide the outcome.

Leicester’s kick takers were inefficient as only Harry Maguire was able to convert his spot-kick and Fuchs, Maddison and Soyuncu missing their penalties. City’s 20-year old goalkeeper Arijanet Muric was the hero as he palmed away Soyuncu’s and Maddison’s shots while Fuchs shot was blazed over the bar.

A fantastic run and a brave effort against the #CarabaoCup holders. Congratulations to @ManCity and best of luck. pic.twitter.com/SgWR965JOd — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 18, 2018

For City, Gundogan converted before Raheem Sterling’s attempt at a Panenka-style penalty went over the bar. the game was sealed when Jesus and Zinchenko scored, sending City to the Semi-finals. In the other quarter-final of the night, Burton Albion beat Middlesbrough 1-0 courtesy of Jake Hesketh’s goal to enter the semi-finals.

Chelsea faces Bournemouth while Arsenal entertains Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium in tonight’s quarter-finals.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More