In the Carabao Cup, Arsenal faced a 2-0 defeat by rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the quarterfinals at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal had lost their first game against Southampton and continued lacking in the quarterfinals too. The gunners looked fatigued throughout the match as they were unable to restrict the Spurs attack. Arsenal missed a few scoring chances in the early minutes of the game as Henrikh Mkhitaryan went one-on-one with the spurs Goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga after an impressive interplay with Aaron Ramsey but saw his low shot saved by the Argentine.

Ramsey was unlucky that his left-footed volley was palmed onto the post after fine work down the left by Monreal. Spurs were far more clinical with their chances as Heu Ming Son slotted the ball past on-rushing Cech after being played in by a lovely flighted ball by Dele Alli in the 20th minute. Arsenal tried hard to restore parity but were denied expertly by the Spurs’ defence.

Unai Emery who has been known for inflicting changes at half-time threw in Laurent Koscielny to form a 3-man defence alongside Sokratis and Granit Xhaka who was deployed as a centre-back in the match. However, the balance of the match was tilting in Tottenham’s favour. Harry Kane was introduced around the hour mark and Emery responded by throwing on Alex Lacazette. Arsenal was unlucky on numerous occasions as a couple of their shots hit the crossbar and posts. Spurs extended their lead soon after Kane’s introduction who took the goal kick on his chest, turned and fed Alli who chipped Petr Cech to send Spurs fans into delirium.

The match was again at the centre of a controversy after a fan threw a plastic water bottle which hit Alli on the head. Alli responded by gesticulating the scoreline towards the crowd. 3 weeks ago, a spurs fan threw a Banana skin towards Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and was banned from attending matches for 4 years and fined 500 pounds.

In the other quarterfinal, Chelsea brushed aside Bournemouth courtesy of Eden Hazard’s deflected late winner. Chelsea had numerous chances were unable to put the ball in the net until Hazard’s shot in the 84th minute. The draw for the semi-finals was made after the games and the fixtures will be played over 2 legs next month on home and away basis.

The semi-final draw was:

Chelsea Vs Tottenham

Manchester City Vs Burton

