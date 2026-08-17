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Home > Sports News > Cardiff City vs Wrexham Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English League Championship Match Live on TV, Laptop in UK, USA, India And More

Cardiff City vs Wrexham Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English League Championship Match Live on TV, Laptop in UK, USA, India And More

Cardiff City will host Wrexham in an English League Championship clash at Cardiff City Stadium on Monday (Aug 17). Cardiff secured an immediate return to the Championship last season, while Wrexham narrowly missed out on the top six and will be aiming for another promotion push. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham live on TV and online in the UK, USA, India and more.

Cardiff City vs Wrexham Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English League Championship Match Live on TV, Laptop in UK, USA, India And More
Cardiff City vs Wrexham Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English League Championship Match Live on TV, Laptop in UK, USA, India And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 23:45 IST

Cardiff City vs Wrexham LIVE Streaming: Cardiff City will host Wrexham in an English League Championship clash at Cardiff City Stadium on Monday (Aug 17). Cardiff secured an immediate return to the Championship last season, while Wrexham narrowly missed out on the top six and will be aiming for another promotion push. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham live on TV and online in the UK, USA, India and more.

Cardiff City vs Wrexham Championship Match Details

  • Match: Cardiff City vs Wrexham, English League Championship 2026-27
  • Date: Monday, August 17, 2026
  • Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff
  • Kick-off Time: 8:00 PM UK Time (3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT / 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday, August 18)

Where to Watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham Live on TV in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can watch the Cardiff City vs Wrexham Championship match live on Sky Sports Football. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM UK time on Monday, August 17.

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Where to Watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham Live in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch the Cardiff City vs Wrexham match live on Paramount+. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET (12:00 PM PT) on Monday, August 17.

Where to Watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham Live on TV in India?

There will be no television broadcast of the Cardiff City vs Wrexham Championship match in India.

How to Watch Cardiff City vs Wrexham Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of Cardiff City vs Wrexham on FanCode. The match will not be broadcast on television in India, but live streaming will be available on FanCode. Kick-off is at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday, August 18.

Cardiff City vs Wrexham Possible Starting Lineups

Cardiff City Possible XI: Trott; Kpakio, Ng, Osho, Bagan; J. Colwill, Robertson; Moylan, Ashford, Davies; Salech.

Wrexham Possible XI: Patterson; Vyner, Hyam, Doyle; Imray, Rathbone, James, O’Brien, Thomason; Smith, Keillor-Dunn.

Cardiff City vs Wrexham Match Prediction

Cardiff City head into the contest with strong momentum after their promotion campaign and impressive goalscoring form. The Bluebirds also have home advantage and began their competitive season with a win over Swindon Town. Wrexham have invested heavily and possess enough quality to challenge for promotion, but their EFL Cup exit to Middlesbrough means they will be looking for a response. Cardiff could have a slight advantage in what should be a competitive Championship encounter.

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Cardiff City vs Wrexham Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English League Championship Match Live on TV, Laptop in UK, USA, India And More
Tags: English League Championship

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Cardiff City vs Wrexham Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English League Championship Match Live on TV, Laptop in UK, USA, India And More
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Cardiff City vs Wrexham Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English League Championship Match Live on TV, Laptop in UK, USA, India And More
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