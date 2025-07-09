LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > Sports > Carlo Ancelotti Sentenced To One Year Prison Term By Spanish Court For Tax Fraud

Carlo Ancelotti Sentenced To One Year Prison Term By Spanish Court For Tax Fraud

Ancelotti is the most recent well-known football player to be implicated in Spain's campaign against affluent coaches and players who evade taxes. Numerous celebrities, such as Diego Costa, Lionel Messi, Neymar, José Mourinho, and Cristiano Ronaldo, were the subject of similar inquiries regarding their image rights revenue.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 22:28:41 IST

Carlo Ancelotti, the coach of Brazil, was sentenced to one year in prison by a Spanish court for not paying taxes on his image rights earnings in 2014, while he was managing Real Madrid, the statement said.

Ancelotti, who oversaw Real Madrid from 2013 to 2015 and again from 2021 to 2025, was exonerated of a similar accusation in 2015 because the court was unable to establish that he had remained in Spain long enough to be subject to tax obligations.

Following his dismissal from Real Madrid in May 2015, he relocated to London before taking over as manager of Bayern Munich in 2016.

Given that Spanish law rarely compels a prisoner without prior convictions to serve jail time for a sentence under two years for a non-violent crime, Ancelotti is likely to receive a suspended sentence.

He was charged with purposefully lying to the tax office in order to evade paying almost €1 million (£833,000) in income tax. Apart from the one-year jail term, the Madrid court also mandated that he pay a €386,000 (£332,768) punishment. The prosecution had been requesting a €3.2 million (£2.76 million) fine in addition to a four-year, nine-month jail sentence.

“The actions are obviously dishonest, and the arrangements used don’t follow a sound economic rationale.” It added, “The deliberate concealment of income behind ambiguous entities and structures in tax havens betrays a fraudulent purpose.”

Ancelotti joins the list of football players pursued by Spanish legislation, yet he escapes jail

However, since the term is less than two years and he has a spotless criminal record, the former Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain manager—who is no longer a resident of Spain—will not be sent to prison. The court dismissed Ancelotti’s fraud case for 2015, noting that it was not possible to establish “beyond a reasonable doubt” that Spain was his fiscal domicile for the year.

He joins the list of football greats who have been affected by Spain’s crackdown on celebrities who have failed to pay their fair share. In 2019, Jose Mourinho, the former manager of Real Madrid, entered a guilty plea to tax fraud and was sentenced to one year with a suspension.

Also Read: Tadej Pogacar Wins Stage 4 Of Tour de France, Clinches 100th Career Victory

Tags: brazil coachcarlo ancelottireal madridtax fraud

More News

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant In New Lawsuit Claims Rapper M**turbated And Forced Her For Oral Sex
15 Palestinians Killed As Israel Attacks Health Care Facility in Gaza
Is Ana de Armas Already Planning For Kids Amid Romance Rumours With Tom Cruise?
US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?