Carlos Alcaraz Criticizes Tennis Schedule, Warns ‘It’s Going to Kill Us’

Carlos Alcaraz, the 21-year-old tennis sensation and reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion, expressed his frustration with the demanding tennis calendar, claiming that the intense schedule is taking a toll on players. Currently competing in his 14th tournament of the year at the Laver Cup, Alcaraz voiced concerns about the long season and the physical strain it places on athletes.

Alcaraz, who has already played 50 singles matches in 2024, including a silver medal finish at the Paris Olympics, didn’t mince words after his straight-sets victory over Ben Shelton at the Laver Cup. “Probably they are going to kill us in some way,” he said, referring to the tightly-packed tennis calendar.

The young star noted that the schedule’s intensity has led to a surge in injuries among players. “The calendar is so tight,” he said. “Right now, there are a lot of injuries.” Alcaraz admitted that there are times when he’s not motivated to participate in tournaments, but he tries to stay positive, adding, “I play my best tennis when I smile and enjoy it on court.”

Alcaraz also acknowledged a recent misstep in his own career—failing to take sufficient rest between the Paris Olympics and the US Open, where he was unexpectedly knocked out in the second round by 74th-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp. Just weeks before, Alcaraz had played an emotionally intense gold medal match against Novak Djokovic, after defeating him at Wimbledon earlier in the year.

Zverev Echoes Alcaraz’s Concerns

World number two Alexander Zverev also weighed in on the issue, criticizing the ATP for what he sees as a prioritization of profit over player well-being. “The ATP doesn’t care about our opinion — it’s a money business,” said the German. Zverev agreed that the tennis season is too long, stating, “It’s the longest season in sports. It’s unnecessarily long. We have an unnecessary amount of tournaments.”

Zverev highlighted the difficulty of change within the system, explaining that players are fined for skipping tournaments and that the tour continues without them. “We need to do something about it. It’s not an easy solution, but a solution needs to be made,” he added.

Both Alcaraz and Zverev face long seasons, with their commitments extending until late November for the Davis Cup Finals in Spain. The 2025 season begins almost immediately afterward, on December 27, with the United Cup in Australia, leaving little room for rest and recovery.

The concerns raised by Alcaraz and Zverev highlight the growing debate around player welfare in professional tennis and the balance between maintaining a packed schedule for fans and sponsors, while ensuring athletes’ health.