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Home > Sports News > Carlos Alcaraz on Real Madrid: ‘They Can Do Better’ — Tennis Star Reacts to Poor Start

Carlos Alcaraz on Real Madrid: ‘They Can Do Better’ — Tennis Star Reacts to Poor Start

Carlos Alcaraz discusses Real Madrid’s poor start under Jose Mourinho, urging better performances and more intensity after the Atletico Madrid defeat. The tennis star, a lifelong Real Madrid supporter, will represent Team Europe alongside Casper Ruud at the Laver Cup.

Real Madrid are currently in 4th place in La Liga. Image Credit: X/@realmadrid
Real Madrid are currently in 4th place in La Liga. Image Credit: X/@realmadrid

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 15:21 IST

Carlos Alcaraz Real Madrid: Carlos Alcaraz, a lifelong Real Madrid fan, is going through a new type of suffering as he watches his team’s struggling start to the season. Despite overcoming his ongoing injury problems, Alcaraz revealed how he is suffering from watching his favourite team, Los Blancos. Real Madrid is currently fourth in the rankings with 15 points, six behind rivals and league leaders Barcelona, after losing 2-1 to rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Carlos Alcaraz Asks For ‘Better’ Performance From Real Madrid

Asked about Real’s performances under new manager Jose Mourinho, seven-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz told Stats Perform on Wednesday that the club “can do better”.

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“Right now, I’m seeing other teams doing better. They are Real Madrid, great players, talented,” added the Spaniard, speaking ahead of the Laver Cup, where he will be part of Team Europe.

“As a team, they can do better. They have to work it out a little bit. I’m suffering right now watching the games because you never know what’s going to happen. I would say a little bit more intensity (is needed).”

Casper Ruud Hails Erling Haaland as Best Striker

Alcaraz’s Team Europe teammate Casper Ruud also weighed in on soccer, hailing Norwegian compatriot and Manchester City player Erling Haaland as the best striker in the world.

“His ratio of touches to goals, I mean, no one can match him. No one is even near,” the former world number two added.

Carlos Alcaraz to Star in Team Europe vs Team World at Laver Cup

The three-day Laver Cup begins on Friday in London and will also feature Alexander Zverev, Flavio Cobolli, Jakub Mensik and Rafael Jodar for the Europeans. Andre Agassi’s Team World features Taylor Fritz, Learner Tien, Brandon Nakashima, Alex de Minaur, Alexander Bublik and Francisco Cerundolo.

Team Europe, captained by Yannick Noah, are attempting to reclaim the Laver Cup after last year’s defeat by Team World in San Francisco.

Also Read: F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026: Practice, Qualifying And Race Timings in India, Live Streaming Details, Full Schedule

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Carlos Alcaraz on Real Madrid: ‘They Can Do Better’ — Tennis Star Reacts to Poor Start
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Carlos Alcaraz on Real Madrid: ‘They Can Do Better’ — Tennis Star Reacts to Poor Start

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Carlos Alcaraz on Real Madrid: ‘They Can Do Better’ — Tennis Star Reacts to Poor Start
Carlos Alcaraz on Real Madrid: ‘They Can Do Better’ — Tennis Star Reacts to Poor Start
Carlos Alcaraz on Real Madrid: ‘They Can Do Better’ — Tennis Star Reacts to Poor Start
Carlos Alcaraz on Real Madrid: ‘They Can Do Better’ — Tennis Star Reacts to Poor Start
Carlos Alcaraz on Real Madrid: ‘They Can Do Better’ — Tennis Star Reacts to Poor Start

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