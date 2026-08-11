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Home > Sports News > Carlos Alcaraz ‘Struggling With Mental Weaknesses And Depression’? Italian Tennis Doctor’s Stunning Claim Goes Viral

Carlos Alcaraz ‘Struggling With Mental Weaknesses And Depression’? Italian Tennis Doctor’s Stunning Claim Goes Viral

Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz's return to the highest level has been speculated for quite some time but it is unlikely to happen during the US Open 2026 too as the final Grand Slam of the year begins on August 30.

Carlos Alcaraz ‘Struggling With Mental Weaknesses And Depression’? Italian Tennis Doctor's Stunning Claim Goes Viral. (Image Credits: X)
Carlos Alcaraz ‘Struggling With Mental Weaknesses And Depression’? Italian Tennis Doctor's Stunning Claim Goes Viral. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 13:36 IST

Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz’s return to the highest level has been speculated for quite some time but it is unlikely to happen during the US Open 2026 too as the final Grand Slam of the year begins on August 30. Having missed more than four months of action, President of the medical commission of the Italian Tennis Federation Gianni Daniele has raised some stunning concerns about the 23-year-old’s wrist injury that has kept him out of action.

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Daniele’s controversial comments include raising concerns about the fact that the wrist injury had not been established in Spain. He added that the current phase of ‘mental weaknesses’ may mean he is struggling to regain the confidence he once had and that the vicious cycle is making it even more difficult. He said while speaking to Italian media outlet Repubblica:

“From Spain, it hasn’t been known with certainty what type of wrist injury Carlos had. Now a hypothesis of mental weakness is coming into play: having difficulties in regaining the intensity of his previous work, a form of depression might have developed in his mind, a vicious cycle that does not give him the confidence he once had. Having difficulties recovering the previous work intensity, a kind of depression would have been created in his head, a vicious circle that doesn’t allow him to have the confidence he had before. Doubts would start to take hold of his mind, and it’s a shame, because even for the number one, it means not finding a rival of such an extraordinary calibre.”

Jannik Sinner joins Carlos Alcaraz in skipping Cincinnati Open 2026

With Alcaraz pulling out of Cincinnati Open 2026, his rival Jannik Sinner was also forced out of the tournament due to a knee injury and is in race against time to be fit for US Open. The Italian was the finalist in the 2025 edition, losing to Alcaraz in a four-set final.

Both Italian and Spanish Tennis stars enjoyed a breakneck rivalry last year. Alcaraz beat Sinner to lift the French Open title, while the latter beat the 23-year-old to clinch the Wimbledon trophy. Alcaraz later emerged victorious in the US Open final.

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Carlos Alcaraz ‘Struggling With Mental Weaknesses And Depression’? Italian Tennis Doctor’s Stunning Claim Goes Viral
Tags: Carlos Alcarazus openUS Open 2026

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Carlos Alcaraz ‘Struggling With Mental Weaknesses And Depression’? Italian Tennis Doctor’s Stunning Claim Goes Viral

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Carlos Alcaraz ‘Struggling With Mental Weaknesses And Depression’? Italian Tennis Doctor’s Stunning Claim Goes Viral
Carlos Alcaraz ‘Struggling With Mental Weaknesses And Depression’? Italian Tennis Doctor’s Stunning Claim Goes Viral
Carlos Alcaraz ‘Struggling With Mental Weaknesses And Depression’? Italian Tennis Doctor’s Stunning Claim Goes Viral
Carlos Alcaraz ‘Struggling With Mental Weaknesses And Depression’? Italian Tennis Doctor’s Stunning Claim Goes Viral

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