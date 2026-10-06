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Home > Sports News > Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka Preview: Check Head-to-Head Record, Winner Prediction, Japan Open 2026 Live Streaming Details And More

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka Preview: Check Head-to-Head Record, Winner Prediction, Japan Open 2026 Live Streaming Details And More

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka Japan Open 2026 final preview covers head-to-head record, match prediction, live streaming details, start time and venue. Alcaraz enters as favourite after reaching the Tokyo final, while Lehecka aims for another major upset.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jiri Lehecka in frame. Image Credit: Instagram and X
Carlos Alcaraz and Jiri Lehecka in frame. Image Credit: Instagram and X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 10:13 IST

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka: Carlos Alcaraz will take on Jiri Lehecka in the Japan Open 2026 final on Tuesday, October 6, with the Spaniard looking to successfully defend his Tokyo title. The top seed reached the summit clash after fighting back to defeat Jaume Munar 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 in the semi-final.

Lehecka, in the meantime, matched his best showing of the week, eliminating 8 seed Valentin Vacherot 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and 9 minutes. The Czech netted 10 aces in an impeccable victory devoid of a break point.

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Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka Head-to-Head Record

Alcaraz is 3-1 against Lehecka in their four prior meetings; though two of these encounters have been tight, Alcaraz emerged victorious in both of the most recent meetings. The only win he achieved was over Alcaraz at the 2025 Doha quarter-final, where he beat the Spaniard 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Alcaraz then beat him at the 2025 Queen’s final and US Open quarter-final.

Japan Open 2026 Live Streaming Details

The final of the Japan Open will be held at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, October 6. The time for the final is 6:00 in Japan, which is 2:30 pm in Indian Standard Time. Carlos Alcaraz v Jiri Lehecka is available to be streamed live in India on FanCode.

Japan Open 2026 Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka Prediction

Alcaraz is the best contender for the final. Like his opponent, the world number three has displayed great strength in this tournament, netting setbacks against Alex-Michelsen, Matteo Arnaldi, and coming back from losing to the serve against Munar,

Though he has had trouble getting quick starts in this tournament, this could open the door for Lehecka. The Czech player has been improving in strength throughout the week and was in particular good versus Vacherot.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka Prediction: Carlos Alcaraz to win in three sets.

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Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka Preview: Check Head-to-Head Record, Winner Prediction, Japan Open 2026 Live Streaming Details And More
Tags: Carlos AlcarazJapan Open 2026Jiri Lehecka

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Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka Preview: Check Head-to-Head Record, Winner Prediction, Japan Open 2026 Live Streaming Details And More

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Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka Preview: Check Head-to-Head Record, Winner Prediction, Japan Open 2026 Live Streaming Details And More
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka Preview: Check Head-to-Head Record, Winner Prediction, Japan Open 2026 Live Streaming Details And More
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka Preview: Check Head-to-Head Record, Winner Prediction, Japan Open 2026 Live Streaming Details And More
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka Preview: Check Head-to-Head Record, Winner Prediction, Japan Open 2026 Live Streaming Details And More
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka Preview: Check Head-to-Head Record, Winner Prediction, Japan Open 2026 Live Streaming Details And More

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