Cars Burned, Streets Blocked, Fans Teargassed And Arrested: PSG Champions League Win Turns Into Riot In Paris

Celebrations in Paris took a violent turn following Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) emphatic 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final. What began as jubilation quickly descended into unrest, with widespread riots breaking out across the French capital on Saturday night, May 31.

Fires and Clashes Engulf the Streets Near Parc des Princes

According to reports, numerous fires were ignited near PSG’s home ground, Parc des Princes, where thousands of fans had gathered to watch the final on large screens. Rioters set vehicles ablaze, and missiles were hurled at police forces. Law enforcement responded by cordoning off roads around the stadium to control the escalating chaos.

Riots across Paris after PSG win the Champions League Final… Do the French do anything else other than riot?😂🇫🇷

Over 80 Arrested as Violence Mars Celebrations

French authorities confirmed that at least 81 individuals were arrested during the violent clashes outside the stadium. Firefighters were dispatched to multiple areas to extinguish fires triggered by the unrest. The scale of the disorder shocked onlookers and disrupted what was expected to be a night of celebration.

Videos circulating on social media platforms revealed disturbing scenes of police officers clashing with rioting youths in various parts of Paris. Armed with batons, police attempted to contain the crowd as tensions escalated. The violence unfolded just meters away from jubilant fans celebrating PSG’s historic Champions League win.

French Interior Minister Condemns Rioters

France’s Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau issued a strong statement on social media, condemning the rioters and expressing support for law enforcement.

He wrote:

“True PSG fans are getting excited about their team’s magnificent performance. Meanwhile, barbarians have taken to the streets of Paris to commit crimes and provoke law enforcement… It is unbearable that it is not possible to party without fearing the savagery of a minority of thugs who respect nothing.”

Retailleau assured the public that internal security forces had been instructed to respond firmly to those responsible for the violence.

Riot and chaos erupts across France following PSG’s Champions League victory.

Riot and chaos erupts across France following PSG's Champions League victory.

PSG Plans Victory Parade Despite Unrest

Despite the night’s turmoil, PSG will move forward with their planned victory parade in Paris on Sunday. The club’s historic achievement — winning their first-ever UEFA Champions League title — is expected to draw massive crowds once again.

Authorities are likely to maintain a heavy security presence to prevent any repeat of Saturday night’s violence.

