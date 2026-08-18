Casa Pia vs Benfica Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Portuguese Primeira Liga Match Live on TV, Laptop in Portugal, UK, USA, India And More

Casa Pia vs Benfica LIVE Streaming: Casa Pia will host Benfica in the closing fixture of matchday two of the Portuguese Primeira Liga at the Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior on Monday, August 17. Both sides will be looking for their first league victory of the new season after disappointing opening results. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Casa Pia vs Benfica live on TV and online in Portugal, UK, USA, India and more.

Casa Pia vs Benfica Primeira Liga Match Details

Match: Casa Pia vs Benfica, Portuguese Primeira Liga 2026-27

Casa Pia vs Benfica, Portuguese Primeira Liga 2026-27 Date: Monday, August 17, 2026

Monday, August 17, 2026 Venue: Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior, Rio Maior, Portugal

Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior, Rio Maior, Portugal Kick-off Time: 8:15 PM UK Time / 8:15 PM Portugal Time / 3:15 PM ET / 12:45 AM IST on Tuesday, August 18

Where to Watch Casa Pia vs Benfica Live on TV in Portugal?

Viewers in Portugal can watch the Casa Pia vs Benfica Primeira Liga match live on Sport TV. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 PM Portugal time on Monday, August 17.

Where to Watch Casa Pia vs Benfica Live in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can watch Casa Pia vs Benfica live on TrillerTV+. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:15 PM UK time on Monday.

Where to Watch Casa Pia vs Benfica Live in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch the Casa Pia vs Benfica Primeira Liga match live on beIN SPORTS. The match will begin at 3:15 PM ET on Monday, August 17.

Where to Watch Casa Pia vs Benfica Live on TV in India?

There are no live television broadcast options available for the Casa Pia vs Benfica Primeira Liga match in India. Liga Portugal rights have not been acquired by any broadcaster in the country.

How to Watch Casa Pia vs Benfica Live Streaming in India?

There are currently no official live streaming options available for the Casa Pia vs Benfica match in India. Indian football fans can, however, follow the match updates and watch the highlights after the game. The match will kick off at 12:45 AM IST on Tuesdsy, August 18.

Casa Pia vs Benfica Head-to-Head Record

Casa Pia have reason for optimism despite Benfica’s strong record in Portuguese football. The hosts are unbeaten in their last three meetings with the Eagles, recording 1-1 and 2-2 draws in the two fixtures last season. Casa Pia also famously defeated Benfica 3-1 in the return fixture of the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign.

Benfica’s most recent Primeira Liga defeat came against Casa Pia in January 2025, when the Geese recorded a 3-1 victory.

Casa Pia vs Benfica Possible Starting Lineups

Casa Pia Possible XI: Gomes; Geraldes, Kaly, Sousa, Conte; Perez, Ofori; Rochinha, Gabi, Prieto; Araujo.

Benfica Possible XI: Trubin; Bah, Araujo, Lenglet, Dahl; Barreiro, Rios; Schjelderup, Rafa Silva, Prestianni; Pavlidis.

Casa Pia vs Benfica Match Prediction

Benfica will be the favourites on paper given their squad quality and remarkable unbeaten record in the Primeira Liga, but Casa Pia have already demonstrated that they can trouble the Eagles. The hosts are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Benfica and will have home advantage at Rio Maior. However, Benfica’s attacking quality and experience could ultimately give Marco Silva’s side the edge in a potentially close contest.