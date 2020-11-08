In an official statement on the club's official website, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said that Casemiro and Eden Hazard, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, are "upbeat and doing well".

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said Casemiro and Eden Hazard are “upbeat and doing well” after both players tested positive for coronavirus. “Casemiro and Hazard are upbeat and doing well. They’re not happy about what’s happened, but in terms of how they’re doing mentally and physically, despite the tough nature of the situation, they’re fine,” the club’s official website quoted Zidane as saying.

“I’ve sent them a message and will speak to them later on. These things can happen and we have to accept the situation. We need to adapt to the situation and we know that it could be even worse,” he added. The Spanish side on Saturday announced that Casemiro and Hazard have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Real Madrid C.F. informs that our players, Casemiro and Eden Hazard, have tested positive in the COVID-19 tests undertaken yesterday, Friday, in the morning,” the club had said in a statement.

“All of the other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with the squad tested negative in yesterday’s tests. Meanwhile, all of them, apart from Casemiro and Hazard, once again tested negative in the antigen tests taken this morning,” it had added.

The club is currently gearing up for the match against Valencia in La Liga, slated to take place on Monday.

