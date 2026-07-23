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Home > Sports News > Casemiro’s Lionel Messi Dream Under Cloud as MLS Probes Inter Miami’s Blockbuster Transfer

Casemiro’s Lionel Messi Dream Under Cloud as MLS Probes Inter Miami’s Blockbuster Transfer

MLS has launched an investigation into Inter Miami’s signing of Brazilian star Casemiro amid allegations of tampering over discovery rights held by LA Galaxy. The midfielder says he chose Miami to play alongside Lionel Messi.

Casemiro's Messi Dream Under Cloud as MLS Probes Inter Miami's Blockbuster Transfer. Photo X
Casemiro's Messi Dream Under Cloud as MLS Probes Inter Miami's Blockbuster Transfer. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 20:18 IST

Inter Miami’s latest marquee signing has been overshadowed by controversy after Major League Soccer (MLS) launched an investigation into the club’s acquisition of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro just hours after his official unveiling. The probe centres on whether Inter Miami violated the league’s discovery rights regulations while securing the former Manchester United star.

Casemiro was officially presented by Inter Miami on Wednesday before the club’s victory over Chicago Fire. The move was seen as another major statement from the Florida-based side, which already boasts global stars such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. However, the celebrations were quickly dampened when MLS confirmed it was reviewing allegations of potential tampering.

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The issue revolves around MLS’s Discovery List system. Under league rules, clubs can place a limited number of players on their Discovery List, giving them exclusive negotiating rights within MLS. LA Galaxy reportedly held Casemiro’s discovery rights before Inter Miami completed the transfer. League regulations require clubs to obtain those rights before opening negotiations with a player.

While Inter Miami and LA Galaxy have since reached an agreement regarding Casemiro’s discovery priority, MLS is investigating whether Miami initiated contact with the Brazilian before acquiring those rights. The league has not disclosed the details of the settlement and says they will only be released after the investigation is completed.

In an official statement, MLS said:

“The league is gathering all relevant information and will refrain from further comment until the review is complete. While Inter Miami CF and the LA Galaxy have settled for the discovery priority to sign Casemiro, the terms will be released upon conclusion of the tampering investigation.”

Despite the controversy, Casemiro made it clear that Inter Miami was always his preferred destination. The 34-year-old revealed that he had spoken with LA Galaxy but informed them of his desire to join Messi’s side.

“I would like to be very clear about this situation, especially as it pertains to my person. I spoke to the Galaxy a while ago. I left it very clear to them that I wanted to join Miami because, in the end, it is a city I love.”

The Brazilian further explained that the opportunity to play alongside Messi played a major role in his decision.

“When I spoke to them [the Galaxy], I left it very clear which team I wanted to join in the MLS and that’s Inter Miami because of the project, the hope and of course to play with the best player of all time.”

For now, Casemiro’s highly anticipated partnership with Messi is set to go ahead, but the outcome of MLS’s investigation could determine whether Inter Miami faces disciplinary action over one of the biggest transfers of the summer.

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Casemiro’s Lionel Messi Dream Under Cloud as MLS Probes Inter Miami’s Blockbuster Transfer
Tags: Casemirocasemiro inter miamicasemiro messiinter miami investigationlionel messimls investigation

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Casemiro’s Lionel Messi Dream Under Cloud as MLS Probes Inter Miami’s Blockbuster Transfer
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