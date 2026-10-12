Caught on Cam: Abishek Porel in Break Down Tears After Scoring Ton For West Bengal in Ranji Trophy, Weeks After Bail in Rape Case

Abishek Porel Breaks Down in Tears: Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel broke down in tears after scoring a century against Delhi in the opening match of the Ranji Trophy season in Kalyani on Monday (Oct 12). The 23-year-old, who recently received bail in a case involving allegations of rape and criminal intimidation, celebrated the milestone emotionally during the final session of Day 2. Porel dropped to his knees after reaching the three-figure mark before regaining his composure, raising his bat and acknowledging the applause from his teammates and the dressing room. The century marked his return to competitive cricket following the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

Abishek Porel Breaks Down in Tears After Scoring Ranji Trophy Century

Porel’s emotional celebration came after he completed his second first-class century in his 33rd match. The Bengal batter took a few moments on his knees as emotions got the better of him before standing up and acknowledging the appreciation from his teammates. The moment attracted attention as it marked a significant personal milestone for the young cricketer amid the legal case he is facing.

Abishek Porel

Why Was Abishek Porel Granted Bail?

Porel was arrested on August 11 following a complaint filed by a medical student from Karnataka. The complainant alleged that the cricketer had been in a relationship with her on the promise of marriage and accused him of rape and criminal intimidation, among other offences. A court in Chinsurah granted him bail in September. The allegations remain allegations, and the grant of bail does not amount to a determination of guilt.

Abishek Porel Returns to Competitive Cricket

The century against Delhi marked Porel’s return to competitive action after the IPL 2026 season. He was included in Bengal’s squad for their Ranji Trophy opener just days after receiving bail. The left-handed batter made his Bengal debut in 2022 and has since been a regular part of the state’s domestic cricket setup, although converting starts into substantial scores has been a challenge.

Abishek Porel’s Recent Ranji Trophy Performance

Porel’s century against Delhi was a major contribution for Bengal in their opening fixture of the season. Coming after a difficult period away from competitive cricket, the innings demonstrated his ability to reach a significant personal milestone under pressure. The wicketkeeper-batter will now look to build on the performance and contribute consistently to Bengal’s campaign in the Ranji Trophy.