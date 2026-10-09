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Home > Sports News > Caught on Cam: Anrich Nortje Makes Headlines on Comeback, Scalps Alex Carey and Beau Webster in Same Over – WATCH VIDEO | SA vs AUS 1st Test

Caught on Cam: Anrich Nortje Makes Headlines on Comeback, Scalps Alex Carey and Beau Webster in Same Over – WATCH VIDEO | SA vs AUS 1st Test

Anrich Nortje Makes Headlines on Comeback: Anrich Nortje made an impressive return to Test cricket after more than three years, striking twice in the same over to dismiss Australia's Alex Carey and Beau Webster on day one of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban, on Friday (Oct 9).

Caught on Cam: Anrich Nortje Makes Headlines on Comeback, Scalps Alex Carey and Beau Webster in Same Over - WATCH VIDEO | SA vs AUS 1st Test
Caught on Cam: Anrich Nortje Makes Headlines on Comeback, Scalps Alex Carey and Beau Webster in Same Over - WATCH VIDEO | SA vs AUS 1st Test

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 18:54 IST

Anrich Nortje Makes Headlines on Comeback: Anrich Nortje made an impressive return to Test cricket after more than three years, striking twice in the same over to dismiss Australia’s Alex Carey and Beau Webster on day one of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban, on Friday (Oct 9).

The South African speedster produced a hostile spell after lunch, troubling the Australian batters with his pace before removing Carey for 14 off 44 balls and Webster for four off two deliveries. Nortje’s double strike strengthened the Proteas’ position as they looked to restrict the visitors on the opening day of the series. Watch the video of Nortje’s double-wicket over below.

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WATCH VIDEO: Anrich Nortje’s Double Strike Against Australia

Nortje made his presence felt with a fiery spell against Australia, earning two crucial wickets in the 42nd over. Carey attempted to deal with a short delivery but played at it away from his body, edging the ball to Aiden Markram at slip. The Australian wicketkeeper-batter departed for 14 runs from 44 deliveries, giving South Africa a timely breakthrough.

Nortje followed it up with another dismissal on the final ball of the over, sending Beau Webster back to the pavilion for four off two balls. Webster was caught by Kyle Verreynne, completing a memorable double strike for the returning fast bowler. The two wickets came in quick succession and left Australia under renewed pressure against the Proteas attack.

Anrich Nortje Returns to Test Cricket After Three Years

The first Test at Kingsmead marked Nortje’s return to the longest format after his previous Test appearance in March 2023. His comeback was particularly significant with South Africa missing Kagiso Rabada, who was unavailable for the series opener while recovering from a hamstring injury. Nortje’s pace provided the hosts with an important weapon as they looked to put Australia’s batting line-up under pressure.

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Caught on Cam: Anrich Nortje Makes Headlines on Comeback, Scalps Alex Carey and Beau Webster in Same Over – WATCH VIDEO | SA vs AUS 1st Test
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Caught on Cam: Anrich Nortje Makes Headlines on Comeback, Scalps Alex Carey and Beau Webster in Same Over – WATCH VIDEO | SA vs AUS 1st Test

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Caught on Cam: Anrich Nortje Makes Headlines on Comeback, Scalps Alex Carey and Beau Webster in Same Over – WATCH VIDEO | SA vs AUS 1st Test
Caught on Cam: Anrich Nortje Makes Headlines on Comeback, Scalps Alex Carey and Beau Webster in Same Over – WATCH VIDEO | SA vs AUS 1st Test
Caught on Cam: Anrich Nortje Makes Headlines on Comeback, Scalps Alex Carey and Beau Webster in Same Over – WATCH VIDEO | SA vs AUS 1st Test
Caught on Cam: Anrich Nortje Makes Headlines on Comeback, Scalps Alex Carey and Beau Webster in Same Over – WATCH VIDEO | SA vs AUS 1st Test
Caught on Cam: Anrich Nortje Makes Headlines on Comeback, Scalps Alex Carey and Beau Webster in Same Over – WATCH VIDEO | SA vs AUS 1st Test

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