Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  Caught On Cam: Ashutosh Sharma Celebrates As He Guides Delhi Capitals To A Dramatic Victory

Caught On Cam: Ashutosh Sharma Celebrates As He Guides Delhi Capitals To A Dramatic Victory

Ashutosh Sharma did the impossible for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday. At a time when even the most optimistic DC fans had lost hope of chasing down a massive 210-run target, Ashutosh proved otherwise.

Caught On Cam: Ashutosh Sharma Celebrates As He Guides Delhi Capitals To A Dramatic Victory

Ashutosh Sharma did the impossible for Delhi Capitals against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday as he gave a career-defining performance


Ashutosh Sharma did the impossible for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday. At a time when even the most optimistic DC fans had lost hope of chasing down a massive 210-run target, Ashutosh proved otherwise. The young impact substitute delivered a career-defining performance, guiding DC to a dramatic one-wicket victory in a high-scoring Indian Premier League (IPL) clash.

Ashutosh Sharma’s Heroic Innings

Ashutosh played an outstanding innings, scoring an unbeaten 66 off just 31 balls. His knock, laced with five boundaries and five massive sixes, ended in the most thrilling manner as he smashed a six off Shahbaz Ahmed to seal the win for Delhi Capitals. His fearless celebration after the win quickly went viral on social media, further cementing his place as the hero of the night.

Delhi Capitals faced a daunting challenge early in their innings. At one stage, they were struggling at 7 for 3, followed by another collapse that left them at 113 for 6. However, Ashutosh, alongside the lesser-known Vipraj Nigam, turned the game on its head with an explosive 55-run partnership. Nigam played a vital role, smashing 39 off 15 balls to keep DC in the hunt.

LSG’s Bowling Struggles Prove Costly

Despite setting a formidable total, LSG fell short with their bowling effort. Injuries to their key pacers hurt their defense, and they lacked firepower at the death. Ravi Bishnoi, one of their frontline spinners, had a forgettable outing, conceding 53 runs. LSG were ultimately left to rue their missed chances as Ashutosh’s brilliance took the game away from them.

LSG’s Batting Performance

Earlier in the match, LSG had put up a commanding total of 209 for 8 on what appeared to be a batting-friendly pitch. Mitchell Marsh led the charge with a superb 72, while Nicholas Pooran added fireworks with his explosive 75. Their partnership kept the scoreboard ticking at a rapid pace, setting up what seemed like a winning total.

However, Delhi Capitals’ bowlers fought back well in the latter half of the innings. Kuldeep Yadav was the standout performer, finishing with figures of 2 for 20, while Mitchell Starc utilized his experience and variations to claim 3 for 42.

Brief Scores

Lucknow Super Giants: 209/8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 75, Mitchell Marsh 72; Kuldeep Yadav 2/20, Mitchell Starc 3/42).
Delhi Capitals: 211/9 in 19.3 overs (Ashutosh Sharma 66*; Shardul Thakur 2/19).

With this victory, Delhi Capitals not only secured a crucial win but also displayed incredible resilience in one of the most thrilling chases of the season. Ashutosh Sharma’s match-winning knock will be remembered as one of the most fearless performances in IPL history, proving that cricket is a game of uncertainty where anything can happen till the last ball.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Overlooks KL Rahul, Names Faf du Plessis As Vice-Captain

Filed under

Ashutosh Sharma Delh Capitals (DC) IPL 2025 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

