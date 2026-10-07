Caught on Cam: CCTV Footage Reveals Lionel Messi Spotted Crying in Team Bus as Argentina Legend Bids Farewell, Here’s How X Reacted – WATCH VIDEO

Caught on Cam: CCTV Footage Reveals Lionel Messi Spotted Crying in Team Bus: Lionel Messi was overcome with emotion hours before taking the field for his final appearance for Argentina. The 39-year-old football legend was captured wiping away tears with a tissue while travelling on the team bus during the parade through Buenos Aires ahead of Argentina’s farewell friendly against Benin on Tuesday. Messi later composed himself and waved to the supporters, as the emotional moment reflected the significance of his final night with the national team.

Lionel Messi Spotted Crying on Argentina Team Bus

Messi was seen visibly emotional during Argentina’s parade through Buenos Aires before the farewell fixture. CCTV footage showed the Argentina captain wiping tears from his eyes with a tissue while sitting on the team bus. He soon regained his composure and acknowledged the huge crowd gathered to bid farewell to one of the country’s greatest footballers.

🚨 LEO MESSI CRYING IN THE BUS 😭 https://t.co/4VAObDR2Nw — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) October 6, 2026

Lionel Messi’s Final Argentina Match

Messi’s farewell match against Benin at Estadio Monumental marked his 208th and final appearance for Argentina. The occasion brought an end to his remarkable 21-year international career, during which he scored 125 goals and helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024, and Olympic gold in 2008.

The Argentina legend also guided his country to the World Cup finals in 2014 and 2026. The latter ended in defeat against Spain in July, adding another emotional chapter to Messi’s international career.

Argentina’s ‘Last Tango’ Farewell for Lionel Messi

The Argentine Football Association billed the occasion as “the last tango” for Messi. Around 85,000 tickets for the farewell match were sold within 90 minutes, while members of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning squad and their families were invited to be part of the tribute.

Before kickoff, a giant jersey carrying the message “Gracias 10” was unfurled on the pitch as the Monumental built up to Messi’s final Argentina appearance. The kickoff was delayed by around 15 minutes amid the celebrations and tributes.

Lionel Messi Starts Against Benin

Messi started the farewell fixture in Argentina’s front three alongside Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez. Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez formed the midfield, with Messi leading the line for his final appearance in Argentina colours.

Lionel Messi’s International Legacy

From his international debut to his final appearance, Messi’s Argentina career has been filled with major achievements and emotional moments. His World Cup triumph in 2022 ended a long wait for the country’s biggest football prize, while his Copa América victories and Olympic gold further cemented his status as an Argentina icon.