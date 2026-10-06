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Home > Sports News > Caught on Cam: India’s Anirudh Thapa Scores in India vs Uruguay International Friendly, India Come From Behind to Level 1-1 – WATCH VIDEO

Caught on Cam: India’s Anirudh Thapa Scores in India vs Uruguay International Friendly, India Come From Behind to Level 1-1 – WATCH VIDEO

India's Anirudh Thapa scored the equaliser as the Blue Tigers came from behind to level 1-1 against Uruguay in their international friendly at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday (Oct 6). Uruguay had taken the lead through Darwin Nunez from the penalty spot before Thapa struck in the 22nd minute to bring India back into the contest.

Caught on Cam: India's Anirudh Thapa Scores in India vs Uruguay International Friendly, India Come From Behind to Level 1-1 - WATCH VIDEO
Caught on Cam: India's Anirudh Thapa Scores in India vs Uruguay International Friendly, India Come From Behind to Level 1-1 - WATCH VIDEO

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 20:29 IST

India’s Anirudh Thapa scored the equaliser as the Blue Tigers came from behind to level 1-1 against Uruguay in their international friendly at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday (Oct 6). Uruguay had taken the lead through Darwin Nunez from the penalty spot before Thapa struck in the 22nd minute to bring India back into the contest.

India vs Uruguay International Friendly Match Details

  • Match: India vs Uruguay, International Friendly
  • Date: Tuesday (Oct 6), 2026
  • Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata
  • Score: India 1-1 Uruguay

Darwin Nunez Gives Uruguay the Lead

Uruguay broke the deadlock through Darwin Nunez, who converted from the penalty spot. The forward sent India’s experienced goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu the wrong way before calmly placing the ball into the bottom corner to give Uruguay a 1-0 lead.

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Anirudh Thapa Scores India’s Equaliser

India responded quickly as Anirudh Thapa found the back of the net in the 22nd minute. Ryan Williams led a quick transition and unleashed a shot from the edge of the box, forcing Uruguay goalkeeper Thiago Cardozo to palm the ball back into a dangerous area. Thapa reacted fastest to the rebound and calmly finished to make it 1-1.

WATCH VIDEO: Anirudh Thapa’s Goal vs Uruguay

Thapa’s equaliser sparked huge celebrations inside the Salt Lake Stadium as India restored parity against the two-time FIFA World Cup winners. The goal provided a major boost to Khalid Jamil’s side after Uruguay had taken an early advantage.

India vs Uruguay Starting XIs

India Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Abhishek Singh, Pramveer, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Anirudh Thapa, Apuia, Edmund Lalrindika, Ryan Williams, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh.

Uruguay Starting XI: Thiago Cardozo (GK), Nahitan Nandez, Jose Maria Gimenez, Santiago Mourino, Joaquin Piquerez, Rodrigo Zalazar, Emiliano Martinez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Maxi Araujo, Federico Vinas, Darwin Nunez.

India’s International Friendly Campaign

India entered the Uruguay clash looking to end the international window on a positive note. The Blue Tigers had earlier secured a 1-1 draw against Panama at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru before suffering a 0-4 defeat to Brazil, with Samuel Lino scoring twice for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Thapa’s goal against Uruguay gave India a much-needed response on home soil.

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Caught on Cam: India’s Anirudh Thapa Scores in India vs Uruguay International Friendly, India Come From Behind to Level 1-1 – WATCH VIDEO
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Caught on Cam: India’s Anirudh Thapa Scores in India vs Uruguay International Friendly, India Come From Behind to Level 1-1 – WATCH VIDEO
Caught on Cam: India’s Anirudh Thapa Scores in India vs Uruguay International Friendly, India Come From Behind to Level 1-1 – WATCH VIDEO
Caught on Cam: India’s Anirudh Thapa Scores in India vs Uruguay International Friendly, India Come From Behind to Level 1-1 – WATCH VIDEO
Caught on Cam: India’s Anirudh Thapa Scores in India vs Uruguay International Friendly, India Come From Behind to Level 1-1 – WATCH VIDEO
Caught on Cam: India’s Anirudh Thapa Scores in India vs Uruguay International Friendly, India Come From Behind to Level 1-1 – WATCH VIDEO

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