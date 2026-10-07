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Home > Sports News > Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi and Family Receives Guard of Honour as Argentina Legends Dons Special Jersey, Here’s How X Reacted – WATCH VIDEO

Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi and Family Receives Guard of Honour as Argentina Legends Dons Special Jersey, Here’s How X Reacted – WATCH VIDEO

Lionel Messi received an emotional guard of honour from his Argentina teammates as he walked across the pitch with his family during his final appearance for the national team. The legendary No. 10 had earlier scored from the penalty spot and provided two assists as Argentina defeated Benin 3-0 at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi and Family Receives Guard of Honour as Argentina Legends Dons Special Jersey, Here's How X Reacted - WATCH VIDEO
Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi and Family Receives Guard of Honour as Argentina Legends Dons Special Jersey, Here's How X Reacted - WATCH VIDEO

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 11:08 IST

Lionel Messi received an emotional guard of honour from his Argentina teammates as he walked across the pitch with his family during his final appearance for the national team. The legendary No. 10 had earlier scored from the penalty spot and provided two assists as Argentina defeated Benin 3-0 at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Lionel Messi Receives Guard of Honour From Argentina Teammates

Messi was given a special guard of honour by his Argentina teammates as he walked onto the pitch with his family. The players applauded their captain while the 39-year-old forward took in the emotional farewell at the Monumental.

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WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi’s Emotional Farewell at Monumental

After the final whistle, Messi made his way around the Monumental, waving to the supporters and thanking them for their unwavering support. The Argentina captain appeared to soak in every moment as he said goodbye to the home crowd after an extraordinary international career.

Lionel Messi Dons Special Jersey for Final Argentina Game

Messi wore a special jersey presented to him for his final appearance for Argentina. The occasion marked the conclusion of a remarkable international career that included the 2022 FIFA World Cup and two Copa America titles.

Lionel Messi’s Farewell Speech Leaves Argentina Players Emotional

Messi’s farewell speech at the Monumental added another emotional chapter to the celebrations. Several Argentina players were visibly moved during the occasion, with Enzo Fernandez among those overcome by emotion as the reality of Messi’s final game for the national team sank in.

How Did X React to Lionel Messi’s Farewell?

The emotional scenes involving Messi and his family quickly drew reactions from fans on social media. Supporters celebrated the Argentine icon’s achievements and shared messages as the 39-year-old bid farewell to the national team following a historic career.

Lionel Messi’s Final Argentina Match

Messi ended his Argentina career in style, scoring from the penalty spot and assisting Nicolas Otamendi and Nico Paz in the 3-0 win over Benin. His farewell brought the curtain down on one of the greatest international careers in football history.

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Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi and Family Receives Guard of Honour as Argentina Legends Dons Special Jersey, Here’s How X Reacted – WATCH VIDEO
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Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi and Family Receives Guard of Honour as Argentina Legends Dons Special Jersey, Here’s How X Reacted – WATCH VIDEO

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Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi and Family Receives Guard of Honour as Argentina Legends Dons Special Jersey, Here’s How X Reacted – WATCH VIDEO
Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi and Family Receives Guard of Honour as Argentina Legends Dons Special Jersey, Here’s How X Reacted – WATCH VIDEO
Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi and Family Receives Guard of Honour as Argentina Legends Dons Special Jersey, Here’s How X Reacted – WATCH VIDEO
Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi and Family Receives Guard of Honour as Argentina Legends Dons Special Jersey, Here’s How X Reacted – WATCH VIDEO
Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi and Family Receives Guard of Honour as Argentina Legends Dons Special Jersey, Here’s How X Reacted – WATCH VIDEO

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