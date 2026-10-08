Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi Breaks Down After Farewell Match in Team Bus, Here’s How X Reacted to Argentina Legend’s Retirement – WATCH VIDEO

Lionel Messi Breaks Down After Farewell Match in Team Bus: Lionel Messi was visibly emotional after playing his final match for Argentina as the legendary forward brought the curtain down on his international career. A video shared by his teammate Lisandro Martinez showed Messi breaking down in tears while travelling back to the team hotel following Argentina’s farewell match against Benin. Here is how fans on X reacted to the emotional moment involving the Argentina legend.

Lionel Messi Breaks Down After Argentina Farewell Match

Messi was seen struggling to hold back his emotions after his final appearance for Argentina. The video, shared by Lisandro Martinez on social media, captured the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner inside the team bus as he made his way back to the hotel after the farewell match.

Messi ended his international career in memorable fashion, scoring one goal and providing two assists as Argentina defeated Benin 3-0 at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. The emotional scenes continued after the final whistle as the Argentina players and fans bid farewell to their iconic captain.

Lisandro Martinez subió el vídeo de Messi llorando en el micro mientras saludaba a la gente. Imposible no emocionarse😔 https://t.co/80oAMVJWW8 — Sueca💜🍆 (@Witchreinaa) October 7, 2026

Lionel Messi’s Final Argentina Match

Tuesday’s friendly against Benin was Messi’s 208th and final appearance for Argentina. The match had been billed as “the last tango” as the 39-year-old concluded an international career spanning 21 years.

Messi scored Argentina’s third goal from the penalty spot in the 71st minute after setting up Nicolás Otamendi from a corner in the 48th minute and assisting Nico Paz in the 61st minute. Otamendi and Paz were the other goalscorers in Argentina’s 3-0 victory.

Messi’s International Career Comes to an End

Messi finishes his Argentina career with 208 caps, 126 goals and 70 assists. He helped the national team win the FIFA World Cup in 2022, the Copa América in 2021 and 2024, and the 2022 Finalissima.

The Argentina captain also leaves behind a remarkable collection of international records. He has made the most appearances, scored the most goals and provided the most assists for Argentina, while also becoming the player with the most FIFA World Cup appearances, wins and assists.

Emotional Farewell for Argentina Legend

The Estadio Monumental provided a fitting setting for Messi’s final Argentina appearance. The stadium is where he has scored the most international goals, with 19, and where Argentina celebrated their first World Cup triumph since 1986 following their victory in Qatar in 2022.

After the final whistle, a drone show lit up the Buenos Aires sky with memorable images from Messi’s career, including the iconic moment when he lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar. The emotional farewell was followed by the touching footage of Messi in tears on the team bus.

How X Reacted to Lionel Messi’s Emotional Video

The video of Messi breaking down after his final Argentina match quickly drew an emotional response from fans on X. Supporters reacted to the footage by celebrating his extraordinary international career while expressing their sadness at seeing one of football’s greatest players say goodbye to the Argentina shirt.

Messi’s final international appearance marked the end of an era for Argentina, with the global icon closing his career as the country’s most-capped player and leading scorer after more than two decades at the highest level.