Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi Scores Last International Goal as Argentine Legend Officially Retires in 3-0 Win Over Benin – WATCH VIDEO

Lionel Messi signed off from international football in perfect fashion as he scored Argentina’s final goal in their 3-0 victory over Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. The 39-year-old converted a penalty in the 71st minute to give La Albiceleste a three-goal lead, with the strike becoming the final international goal of his legendary career.

Lionel Messi Scores His Final International Goal

Messi found the back of the net for the final time in an Argentina shirt when he calmly converted a penalty in the 71st minute against Benin. The goal completed Argentina’s 3-0 victory and provided a fitting ending to Messi’s farewell appearance in front of a packed Estadio Monumental.

🩵🤍👋🏼 Leo Messi’s last goal ever for Argentina. https://t.co/ZOcJEC0dKg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 7, 2026

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi’s Last International Goal

Messi’s penalty was the final goal of an emotional farewell as the Argentine legend brought his international career to a close. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner also registered two assists during the 3-0 victory over Benin.

Lionel Messi’s International Career Comes to an End

Messi officially ended a remarkable 21-year international career after representing Argentina in 208 matches and scoring 126 goals. He also won two Copa America titles with La Albiceleste and led Argentina to glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the biggest achievement of his illustrious career.

Lionel Messi’s Emotional Farewell

The sold-out crowd at the Estadio Monumental gave Messi a memorable send-off, with more than 85,000 tickets reportedly selling out within 90 minutes. Players from Argentina’s 1978, 1986 and 2022 World Cup-winning squads, along with their families, were also part of the tribute. Messi became emotional upon arriving at the historic venue and wore a special jersey presented to him by the Argentine Football Association for his final appearance.

Lionel Messi Continues at Inter Miami

Although Messi has now retired from international football, the Argentine superstar will continue his club career with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. His farewell from the national team brings an end to one of the most celebrated international careers in football history.