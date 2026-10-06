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Home > Sports News > Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi Trains For One Final Time Ahead of Argentina vs Benin Farewell Match

Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi Trains For One Final Time Ahead of Argentina vs Benin Farewell Match

Lionel Messi Trains For One Final Time Ahead of Argentina vs Benin Farewell Match: Lionel Messi has completed his final training session with Argentina ahead of his farewell appearance against Benin on Tuesday (Oct 6). The legendary forward is set to make his final appearance for the national team in Buenos Aires, with thousands of supporters expected to gather at Estadio Monumental for an emotional farewell to one of Argentina's greatest-ever footballers.

Lionel Messi Retirement
Lionel Messi Retirement

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 16:52 IST

Lionel Messi Trains For One Final Time Ahead of Argentina vs Benin Farewell Match: Lionel Messi has completed his final training session with Argentina ahead of his farewell appearance against Benin on Tuesday (Oct 6). The legendary forward is set to make his final appearance for the national team in Buenos Aires, with thousands of supporters expected to gather at Estadio Monumental for an emotional farewell to one of Argentina’s greatest-ever footballers.

Lionel Messi Trains For One Final Time With Argentina

Messi was captured arriving at the Argentina camp and taking part in his final training sessions with the national team. The 39-year-old shared pictures from his final preparations on social media, describing the moments as special ones that he knows he will miss. The session comes ahead of what is expected to be an emotional farewell against Benin in Buenos Aires.

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Argentina vs Benin Farewell Match Details

  • Match: Argentina vs Benin, International Friendly
  • Date: Tuesday (Oct 6), 2026
  • Venue: Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Occasion: Lionel Messi’s farewell match for Argentina

Lionel Messi’s Final Argentina Appearance

The Argentina Football Association has described Messi’s farewell as an occasion that will go beyond football. The friendly has been billed as a night filled with emotion as the Argentine icon prepares to represent his country for the final time. Thousands of fans are expected to attend the Estadio Monumental to celebrate his remarkable international career.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina Legacy

Messi leaves the Argentina national team as its all-time leading goalscorer and record appearance-maker. He has played 207 matches for La Albiceleste and scored 125 goals, including 21 at the FIFA World Cup. Messi also appeared at a record-tying six World Cups alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi’s Greatest Success With Argentina

After briefly retiring from international football in 2016, Messi returned to enjoy the most successful period of his Argentina career. He helped the team win the Copa America in 2021 and 2024 before achieving his ultimate ambition by leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, emulating the legacy of Diego Maradona.

Lionel Messi’s Final Chapter With Argentina

Messi’s decision to retire from international football came after Argentina narrowly missed out on retaining the World Cup, losing 1-0 to Spain in the final in New Jersey in July. While his international career is coming to an end, Messi will continue playing club football with Inter Miami, with the forward having recently added the Campeones Cup to his list of honours with the club.

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Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi Trains For One Final Time Ahead of Argentina vs Benin Farewell Match
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Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi Trains For One Final Time Ahead of Argentina vs Benin Farewell Match

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Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi Trains For One Final Time Ahead of Argentina vs Benin Farewell Match

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Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi Trains For One Final Time Ahead of Argentina vs Benin Farewell Match
Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi Trains For One Final Time Ahead of Argentina vs Benin Farewell Match
Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi Trains For One Final Time Ahead of Argentina vs Benin Farewell Match
Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi Trains For One Final Time Ahead of Argentina vs Benin Farewell Match
Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi Trains For One Final Time Ahead of Argentina vs Benin Farewell Match

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