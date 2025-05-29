Caught On Cam: Preity Zinta Appear Disheartened After PBKS Loses To RCB, Anushka Sharma Cheers From The Stands

After the final ball, Virat Kohli made a heartwarming gesture towards Anushka. Fans believe his raised index finger was a symbolic message to his wife, signifying “one more win” to clinch the IPL 2025 trophy.

Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta was visibly emotional after her team suffered a devastating loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1.

The defeat was a tough pill to swallow for Zinta, who has always been a passionate supporter of her team.

Following the match, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to show their support for the actress. Many users expressed their sympathy, stating that Preity Zinta deserved a better outcome.

Tweets like “You deserve a better team, Preity Zinta” and “Feeling sad for Preity Zinta” flooded the platform, with several fans calling out the PBKS players for underperforming.

Preity Zinta’s Expressions Tell the Story

Dressed in a vibrant salwar suit, Preity Zinta lit up the stands initially with her charm and enthusiasm. However, as the match progressed and PBKS struggled to keep up, her energy visibly declined. When the team was all out for 101, her once bright smile had faded, and disappointment was written all over her face.

It wasn’t just Preity who was disappointed. RJ Mahvash, rumoured to be cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s girlfriend, also looked disheartened as PBKS faced elimination. Mahvash was spotted at the stadium with podcaster Shubhankar Mishra, cheering for Chahal. But with RCB’s dominant win, hopes of a Punjab victory were dashed.

Dear Punjab police please arrest all players of Royal challengers Bangalore.😡 Preity Zinta looks sad.😓 pic.twitter.com/Z3UjkuUV1n — Dhruv Thakur (@Dhruv_Thakur___) May 29, 2025

Anushka Sharma Celebrates RCB’s Big Win

In contrast, actress Anushka Sharma was seen bursting with joy as RCB secured their place in the next round. She cheered on her husband, Virat Kohli, from the stands and gave him a standing ovation after the match ended. Anushka’s passionate support did not go unnoticed and added to the emotional highs of the game.

Virat Kohli saying to Anushka Sharma that we are one more win away from IPL Trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Hhl5AfxOAU — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) May 29, 2025

After the final ball, Virat Kohli made a heartwarming gesture towards Anushka. Fans believe his raised index finger was a symbolic message to his wife, signifying “one more win” to clinch the IPL 2025 trophy.

The moment has since gone viral, with fans praising the couple’s strong bond and Virat’s relentless spirit.

Anushka Sharma’s unwavering support for her husband once again proved how closely bonded they are. Whether it’s a win or a loss, the couple stands by each other. Thursday’s match was another example of Anushka being Kohli’s biggest cheerleader, echoing their mutual admiration and resilience as a couple.