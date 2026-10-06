Caught on Cam: Thousands of Fans Throng Buenos Aires as Argentina Prepares for Lionel Messi’s Farewell Match – WATCH VIDEO | Lionel Messi Farewell Match

Thousands of fans thronged the streets of Buenos Aires as Argentina prepared for Lionel Messi’s final international appearance in the famous blue and white jersey. Messi is set to lead Argentina against Benin in a special friendly, with supporters across the capital gathering in Argentina shirts to celebrate the legendary forward’s farewell.

WATCH VIDEO: Buenos Aires Fans Prepare for Lionel Messi’s Farewell

Buenos Aires was filled with Argentina supporters ahead of Messi’s final international match. Fans wearing the national team’s jerseys were seen gathering across the city, creating a festive atmosphere as the country prepares to bid farewell to one of its most celebrated footballers.

Lionel Messi’s Final Argentina Appearance

Messi has already shared pictures of his arrival to join Argentina for the final time and from his last training sessions with the national team. The legendary forward previously stepped away from international football in 2016 before returning to enjoy the most successful period of his Argentina career, winning the Copa America in 2021 and 2024 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi is also expected to make his final Argentina appearance, while Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso could potentially be seen in the national jersey for the last time. Messi will continue his club career with Inter Miami after an extraordinary international journey with Argentina.

When Will Lionel Messi Play His Last Game for Argentina?

Lionel Messi will play his final match for Argentina against Benin on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. The friendly is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 AM IST, with the match marking the end of Messi’s international career.

Who Will Lionel Messi Face in His Final Argentina Match?

Messi will face Benin in the farewell friendly. The African side are ranked 89th in the world and are coached by experienced German manager Gernot Rohr, who previously led Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Where Will Lionel Messi’s Last Argentina Game Be Played?

The Argentina vs Benin friendly will be played at the Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The venue is expected to witness a special farewell celebration for Messi as he prepares for his final appearance with the national team.

Where to Watch Lionel Messi’s Last Match for Argentina in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Argentina vs Benin friendly on ZEE5. There will be no live telecast of the match on any TV channel in India.