Caught on Camera: Antoine Griezmann Scores Puskas Contender as Orlando City Star Makes Headlines Ahead of Ballon d’Or 2026 – WATCH VIDEO

Caught on Camera: Antoine Griezmann produced a sensational performance for Orlando City, scoring twice in a 4-1 victory over D.C. United in Major League Soccer on Saturday (Oct 17). The French forward opened the scoring with a composed finish before adding another goal early in the second half. However, Martin Ojeda stole the spotlight with a spectacular back-heel finish from Griezmann’s assist, producing a goal that could contend for the FIFA Puskas Award. Marco Pasalic added a late fourth as Orlando extended their home winning streak to five matches and strengthened their push for a seventh consecutive playoff appearance.

WATCH VIDEO: Antoine Griezmann and Martin Ojeda’s Stunning Goal

Griezmann’s clever passing and Ojeda’s extraordinary back-heel finish were among the standout moments of Orlando City’s emphatic win. The goal showcased the understanding between the two attackers and could attract further attention during discussions around the season’s best strikes.

Antoine Griezmann, Martin Ojeda Combine for Sensational Goal

Griezmann and Ojeda combined brilliantly to put Orlando City in control during the first half. In the 15th minute, the Frenchman took advantage of a failed clearance by D.C. United, exchanging passes with Daryl Dike before linking up with Ojeda. The Argentine midfielder returned the ball with a perfectly weighted one-touch pass, allowing Griezmann to move into the middle of the penalty area and slot a right-footed effort inside the right post.

Seven minutes later, the pair produced an even more eye-catching moment. Griezmann delivered a looping pass into the penalty area, where Ojeda executed a remarkable back-heel flick to redirect the ball inside the left post. The audacious finish left the goalkeeper with little chance and took Ojeda’s season tally to 15 goals.

The spectacular strike has drawn attention as a potential contender for the Puskas Award, which recognises outstanding goals in world football. With the Ballon d’Or 2026 conversation also attracting attention, Griezmann’s influential display has put Orlando City’s attacking partnership firmly in the spotlight.