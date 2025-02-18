Caught On Camera: Charles Leclerc And Lewis Hamilton Come Together As Ferrari Team Mates At 2025 Formula 1 Season Launch Event

In a historic gathering at London's O2 Arena, Formula 1 celebrated its 75th anniversary with the F1 75 Live event. All ten teams unveiled their liveries for the upcoming season, but the spotlight was on Ferrari's new driver lineup: seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and long-standing team member Charles Leclerc.



Charles Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton. Together in front of the world as Ferrari team mates 😍#F175LIVE @ScuderiaFerrari pic.twitter.com/sZggxDsxpJ — Formula 1 (@F1) February 18, 2025

A New Chapter for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari has been the talk of the motorsport world. After a storied career with Mercedes, Hamilton’s transition to the Scuderia marks a significant shift in the F1 landscape. Teaming up with Charles Leclerc, who has been with Ferrari since 2019, the duo aims to bring the championship back to Maranello.

During the event, Hamilton and Leclerc took the stage to reveal Ferrari’s 2025 race suits. The new design incorporates the classic Ferrari red with subtle white accents, symbolizing a blend of tradition and a fresh start. The audience’s reaction was overwhelmingly positive, especially when Hamilton appeared, indicating high expectations for the season ahead.

Hamilton’s Enthusiasm

Expressing his excitement, Hamilton stated, “Joining Ferrari is a dream come true. The passion of the Tifosi is unparalleled, and I’m eager to contribute to the team’s legacy.” His commitment to Ferrari is evident, with reports highlighting his substantial two-year contract, reflecting the team’s confidence in his abilities.

Leclerc’s Perspective

Charles Leclerc, known for his dedication and skill, welcomed his new teammate, saying, “Having Lewis join us is a great thing for the team. I’m looking forward to learning from his experience and pushing each other to new heights.”

The Road Ahead

The 2025 season promises intense competition, with Ferrari aiming to end its championship drought. The combination of Hamilton’s experience and Leclerc’s talent positions the team as strong contenders. As the season opener in Melbourne approaches on March 16, fans worldwide are eager to see how this new partnership will unfold on the track.

With the unveiling of their new livery and driver lineup, Ferrari has set the stage for what could be a landmark year in Formula 1 history.