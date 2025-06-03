Caught On Camera: Emotional Moment Between Teary Eyed Virat Kohli And Wife Anushka Sharma Goes Viral Post RCB’s IPL Win

As soon as the final ball was bowled and RCB secured the win, Virat Kohli couldn’t hold back his emotions. Cameras caught him teary-eyed, overwhelmed, and clearly moved by the occasion. But it was the moment when Anushka Sharma walked onto the field that touched fans the most.

As soon as the final ball was bowled and RCB secured the win, Virat Kohli couldn’t hold back his emotions and was quick to embrace his wife.

It finally happened. After 18 years of heartbreaks, near-misses, and endless hope, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the champions of the Indian Premier League. In a dramatic IPL 2025 final, RCB defeated Punjab Kings by 6 runs to win their first-ever IPL title. And no one felt the moment more deeply than Virat Kohli, the man who gave everything to this team — his youth, his prime, and his heart.

The emotional win not only broke RCB’s title drought, but it also brought Kohli full circle. And standing beside him during his most special moment was his wife, actor Anushka Sharma.

An Emotional Hug That Said It All

As soon as the final ball was bowled and RCB secured the win, Virat Kohli couldn’t hold back his emotions. Cameras caught him teary-eyed, overwhelmed, and clearly moved by the occasion. But it was the moment when Anushka Sharma walked onto the field that touched fans the most.

Anushka Sharma calming down Virat Kohli as he got emotional. ❤️🥹#RCBvsPBKS #IPLFinals pic.twitter.com/Vezlq8QmkR Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Akshat Om (@AkshatOM10) June 3, 2025

The video of Virat and Anushka hugging on the ground quickly went viral. The two were visibly emotional. Virat waited for his wife, embraced her tightly, and both shared a few teary seconds — a release of nearly two decades of emotional weight.

VIRAT KOHLI WITH ANUSHKA SHARMA.

Congratulations RCB

IPL Final #RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/9Jvdsv9iC9 — Howzzat Zone (@HowzzatZone) June 3, 2025

Anushka later accompanied Kohli as they walked around the ground, meeting the RCB support staff and players, soaking in the celebration that had eluded them for so long.

VIRAT KOHLI WITH ANUSHKA SHARMA.

Congratulations RCB

IPL Final #RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/9Jvdsv9iC9 — Howzzat Zone (@HowzzatZone) June 3, 2025

“I Have Given This Team My Youth” — Kohli Speaks From the Heart

Speaking after the win, Kohli reflected on his long journey with the franchise. His words came straight from the heart.

“I have given this team my youth, my prime and my experience. This is for the fans. At one point, I thought I would never have this, but this win is very special. Tonight I will sleep like a baby.”

Kohli had tears in his eyes even before the final over ended. The realization that RCB were finally champions seemed to hit him all at once. The moment was raw, real, and deeply personal.

The Match That Made History

While it was a team effort that got RCB over the line, the final match wasn’t without its tense moments. Batting first, RCB posted a total of 191 runs. Virat Kohli, who had an excellent season overall, played a steady knock of 43 runs off 35 balls in the final.

In the second innings, Punjab Kings came close but couldn’t quite make it. RCB bowlers Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered under pressure, especially in the final overs. Their composed performance helped RCB defend the total and win the match by 6 runs.

A Win for the Fans, Finally

For the countless RCB fans who’ve supported the team year after year — through social media campaigns, heartbreak memes, and loyal chants of “Ee Sala Cup Namde” — this was more than just a title. It was a dream realized.

Virat Kohli, who had once said he might never win the IPL, now has the one trophy that had always remained just out of reach. For him and RCB, this win changes everything. It’s not just the end of a long wait — it’s the start of a new chapter, with the weight of the past finally lifted.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Final Controversy: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Umpires For Ignoring Virat Kohli’s ‘Dangerous’ Act