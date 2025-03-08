Celta Vigo vs Leganes: Can the Hosts Edge Closer To Europe While Visitors Fight For Survival?

Celta Vigo is set to host Leganes at the Municipal de Balaidos on Saturday in another crucial 2024-25 La Liga encounter. With Celta aiming for a top-half finish and Leganes fighting for survival, both teams are expected to put up a strong fight.

The home side has delivered strong performances in recent weeks, climbing to 10th place in the La Liga standings. They currently sit five points outside European qualification and will be looking to narrow the gap. Their last outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Girona, with Iker Losada and former Chelsea star Marcos Alonso getting on the scoresheet for Los Celestes.

Leganes, meanwhile, is battling relegation in their first season back in Spain’s top flight. However, they secured a vital 1-0 win over Getafe last weekend, thanks to a last-gasp goal from substitute Diego Garcia in added time. This victory lifted them to 16th place with 27 points, but their survival in La Liga remains uncertain.

Head-to-Head & Key Stats

Celta Vigo and Leganes have met 11 times since 2000. Celta has won four times, while Leganes has one more victory, and two games ended in draws.

Leganes has lost just once in their last six meetings against Celta.

The visitors have scored only 23 league goals this season—one of the lowest tallies, behind only Getafe (21) and Real Valladolid (17).

Celta Vigo has conceded 40 goals, with only three teams allowing more—two of them currently in the relegation zone.

Match Outlook & Predictions

Celta Vigo enters the clash unbeaten in their last four matches, having recovered from a poor run where they lost four of five previous games. Additionally, they have been dominant at home, winning four of their last five matches at Balaidos.

Leganes, on the other hand, ended a six-game winless streak with their last victory. However, their away form has been concerning, as they have failed to score in their last three road games. This gives Celta a strong edge heading into Saturday’s encounter.

With Celta’s strong home record and Leganes’ away struggles, the hosts will be confident of securing all three points in this crucial fixture.

