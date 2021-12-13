RaadhikaKhetarapal, owner of Team Radiant said “PTL completes full circle for me and Prerna Bhambri.

Frenetic bidding involving top Indian Tennis players like Saket Myneni, Prerna Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Vishnu Vardhan was witnessed at the third edition of Pro Tennis League at Delhi NCR.

This edition also sawan engrossing session of players bidding in which eight different teams bagged a total number of 40 players divided into 5 playing categoriesincluding men and women.

Zeeshan Ali, the current head coach of Indian Davis cup team and head of the National Tennis Centre is associated with PTL. He said, “I am envious to witness the players auction, I wish tennis leagues existed at our time.

One of the biggest attractions of PTL Prerna Bhambri found this event motivating and termed it as propellant to next gen players.

Present on the occasion, the owner of the Team Stag Yoddhas Mr. Rakesh Kohli was delighted to mention that they were the winner of the first season of PTL and happy to see that PTL is taking Tennis to the next level in India.

RaadhikaKhetarapal, owner of Team Radiant said “PTL completes full circle for me and Prerna Bhambri. Our tryst with TENNIS started at Radiant Academy Delhi two decades ago in DLTA and nowPrerna happens to be flagbearer of our team Radiant, as I graduate into team owners mantle.

Format of Play

The tournament also engulfs a unique format of play this time. In an official Draw Ceremony to be organized on the 20th of December 2021, a day before the league begins; all 8 teams will be divided into 2 groups of 4 Teams in each group, where they will play a Round Robin Format. Every tie would be decided on the basis of total number of games won by the players during the match. Match format will be best of 11 games with Regular Tie Breaker to be played at 5-5.

The categories are as followed;

Men’s Singles (Pro 1 Vs Pro 1) Men’s Singles (Pro 2 Vs Pro 2)

Format of Play

The tournament also engulfs a unique format of play this time. In an official Draw Ceremony to be organized on the 20th of December 2021, a day before the league begins; all 8 teams will be divided into 2 groups of 4 Teams in each group, where they will play a Round Robin Format. Every tie would be decided on the basis of total number of games won by the players during the match. Match format will be best of 11 games with Regular Tie Breaker to be played at 5-5.

The categories are as followed;

Men’s Singles (Pro 1 Vs Pro 1) Men’s Singles (Pro 2 Vs Pro 2)

Bangalore Challengers Players Category 1. Nikki K. Poonacha Men’s Pro Player 1 2. Paras Dahiya Men’s Pro Player 2 3. Sai Samhitha Women’s Pro Player 4. Aman Dahiya Next Gen Pro Players 5. Dilip Mohanty 35+ Pro Player

Indian Aviators Players Categories 1. N. Sriram Balaji Men’s Pro Player 1 2. Siddhant Banthia Men’s Pro Player 2 3. Diva Bhatia Women’s Pro Player 4. Ajay Malik Next Gen Pro Players 5. Swarandeep Singh Dodhi 35+ Pro Player

ProVeri Super Smashers Players Categories 1. Ramkumar Ramanathan Men’s Pro Player 1 2. Nitin Kumar Sinha Men’s Pro Player 2 3. Mahika Khanna Women’s Pro Player 4. Aditya Nandal Next Gen Pro Players 5. Mohit Phogat 35+ Pro Player

Sankara Players Categories 1. Arjun Kadhe Men’s Pro Player 1 2. Parikshit Somani Men’s Pro Player 2 3. NiyatiKukreti Women’s Pro Player 4. Shivang Bhatnagar &Suvrat Mall Next Gen Pro Players 5. Ashish Khanna 35+ Pro Player

Sapphire Superstars Players Categories 1. Jeevan N. Men’s Pro Player 1 2. Prithvi Shekhar Men’s Pro Player 2 3. Riya Sachdeva Women’s Pro Player 4. Chirag Duhan Next Gen Pro Players 5. Aditya Khanna 35+ Pro Player

Stag BabolatYoddhas Players Categories 1. Vijay Sundar Prashant Men’s Pro Player 1 2. IshaqueEqbal Men’s Pro Player 2 3. Farhat Aleen Women’s Pro Player 4. Nishant Dabas Next Gen Pro Players 5. Nishant Goel 35+ Pro Player

Team Radiant Players Categories 1. Saketh Myneni Men’s Pro Player 1 2. Suraj Prabodh Men’s Pro Player 2 3. Prerna Bhambri Women’s Pro Player 4. ParvNage Next Gen Pro Players 5. Arjun Uppal 35+ Pro Player

DMG Crusaders Players Category Vishnu Vardhan Men’s Pro Player 1 Karan Singh Men’s Pro Player 2 Kashish Bhatia Women’s Pro Player BushanHaobam Next Gen Pro Players Rishi Kapur 35+ Pro Player

3rd season of the Centena Pro-Tennis League (PTL) is starting from 21st December 2021 at DLTA Complex, RK Khanna Tennis Stadium, New Delhi.