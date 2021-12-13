Frenetic bidding involving top Indian Tennis players like Saket Myneni, Prerna Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Vishnu Vardhan was witnessed at the third edition of Pro Tennis League at Delhi NCR.
This edition also sawan engrossing session of players bidding in which eight different teams bagged a total number of 40 players divided into 5 playing categoriesincluding men and women.
Zeeshan Ali, the current head coach of Indian Davis cup team and head of the National Tennis Centre is associated with PTL. He said, “I am envious to witness the players auction, I wish tennis leagues existed at our time.
One of the biggest attractions of PTL Prerna Bhambri found this event motivating and termed it as propellant to next gen players.
Present on the occasion, the owner of the Team Stag Yoddhas Mr. Rakesh Kohli was delighted to mention that they were the winner of the first season of PTL and happy to see that PTL is taking Tennis to the next level in India.
RaadhikaKhetarapal, owner of Team Radiant said “PTL completes full circle for me and Prerna Bhambri. Our tryst with TENNIS started at Radiant Academy Delhi two decades ago in DLTA and nowPrerna happens to be flagbearer of our team Radiant, as I graduate into team owners mantle.
Format of Play
The tournament also engulfs a unique format of play this time. In an official Draw Ceremony to be organized on the 20th of December 2021, a day before the league begins; all 8 teams will be divided into 2 groups of 4 Teams in each group, where they will play a Round Robin Format. Every tie would be decided on the basis of total number of games won by the players during the match. Match format will be best of 11 games with Regular Tie Breaker to be played at 5-5.
The categories are as followed;
- Men’s Singles (Pro 1 Vs Pro 1)
- Men’s Singles (Pro 2 Vs Pro 2)
|Bangalore Challengers
|Players
|Category
|1.
|Nikki K. Poonacha
|Men’s Pro Player 1
|2.
|Paras Dahiya
|Men’s Pro Player 2
|3.
|Sai Samhitha
|Women’s Pro Player
|4.
|Aman Dahiya
|Next Gen Pro Players
|5.
|Dilip Mohanty
|35+ Pro Player
|Indian Aviators
|Players
|Categories
|1.
|N. Sriram Balaji
|Men’s Pro Player 1
|2.
|Siddhant Banthia
|Men’s Pro Player 2
|3.
|Diva Bhatia
|Women’s Pro Player
|4.
|Ajay Malik
|Next Gen Pro Players
|5.
|Swarandeep Singh Dodhi
|35+ Pro Player
|ProVeri Super Smashers
|Players
|Categories
|1.
|Ramkumar Ramanathan
|Men’s Pro Player 1
|2.
|Nitin Kumar Sinha
|Men’s Pro Player 2
|3.
|Mahika Khanna
|Women’s Pro Player
|4.
|Aditya Nandal
|Next Gen Pro Players
|5.
|Mohit Phogat
|35+ Pro Player
|Sankara
|Players
|Categories
|1.
|Arjun Kadhe
|Men’s Pro Player 1
|2.
|Parikshit Somani
|Men’s Pro Player 2
|3.
|NiyatiKukreti
|Women’s Pro Player
|4.
|Shivang Bhatnagar &Suvrat Mall
|Next Gen Pro Players
|5.
|Ashish Khanna
|35+ Pro Player
|Sapphire Superstars
|Players
|Categories
|1.
|Jeevan N.
|Men’s Pro Player 1
|2.
|Prithvi Shekhar
|Men’s Pro Player 2
|3.
|Riya Sachdeva
|Women’s Pro Player
|4.
|Chirag Duhan
|Next Gen Pro Players
|5.
|Aditya Khanna
|35+ Pro Player
|Stag BabolatYoddhas
|Players
|Categories
|1.
|Vijay Sundar Prashant
|Men’s Pro Player 1
|2.
|IshaqueEqbal
|Men’s Pro Player 2
|3.
|Farhat Aleen
|Women’s Pro Player
|4.
|Nishant Dabas
|Next Gen Pro Players
|5.
|Nishant Goel
|35+ Pro Player
|Team Radiant
|Players
|Categories
|1.
|Saketh Myneni
|Men’s Pro Player 1
|2.
|Suraj Prabodh
|Men’s Pro Player 2
|3.
|Prerna Bhambri
|Women’s Pro Player
|4.
|ParvNage
|Next Gen Pro Players
|5.
|Arjun Uppal
|35+ Pro Player
|DMG Crusaders
|Players
|Category
|Vishnu Vardhan
|Men’s Pro Player 1
|Karan Singh
|Men’s Pro Player 2
|Kashish Bhatia
|Women’s Pro Player
|BushanHaobam
|Next Gen Pro Players
|Rishi Kapur
|35+ Pro Player
3rd season of the Centena Pro-Tennis League (PTL) is starting from 21st December 2021 at DLTA Complex, RK Khanna Tennis Stadium, New Delhi.