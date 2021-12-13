Frenetic bidding involving top Indian Tennis players like Saket Myneni, Prerna Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Vishnu Vardhan was witnessed at the third edition of Pro Tennis League at Delhi NCR.

This edition also sawan engrossing session of players bidding in which eight different teams bagged a total number of 40 players divided into 5 playing categoriesincluding men and women.

Zeeshan Ali, the current head coach of Indian Davis cup team and head of the National Tennis Centre is associated with PTL. He said, “I am envious to witness the players auction, I wish tennis leagues existed at our time.

One of the biggest attractions of PTL Prerna Bhambri found this event motivating and termed it as propellant to next gen players.

Present on the occasion, the owner of the Team Stag Yoddhas Mr. Rakesh Kohli was delighted to mention that they were the winner of the first season of PTL and happy to see that PTL is taking Tennis to the next level in India.

RaadhikaKhetarapal, owner of Team Radiant said “PTL completes full circle for me and Prerna Bhambri. Our tryst with TENNIS started at Radiant Academy Delhi two decades ago in DLTA and nowPrerna happens to be flagbearer of our team Radiant, as I graduate into team owners mantle.

Format of Play

The tournament also engulfs a unique format of play this time.  In an official Draw Ceremony to be organized on the 20th of December 2021, a day before the league begins; all 8 teams will be divided into 2 groups of 4 Teams in each group, where they will play a Round Robin Format. Every tie would be decided on the basis of total number of games won by the players during the match. Match format will be best of 11 games with Regular Tie Breaker to be played at 5-5.

The categories are as followed;

  1. Men’s Singles (Pro 1 Vs Pro 1)
  2. Men’s Singles (Pro 2 Vs Pro 2)

Bangalore Challengers
PlayersCategory
1.Nikki K. PoonachaMen’s Pro Player 1
2.Paras DahiyaMen’s Pro Player 2
3.Sai SamhithaWomen’s Pro Player
4.Aman DahiyaNext Gen Pro Players  
5.Dilip Mohanty35+ Pro Player
Indian Aviators
               PlayersCategories
1.N. Sriram BalajiMen’s Pro Player 1
2.Siddhant BanthiaMen’s Pro Player 2
3.Diva BhatiaWomen’s Pro Player
4.Ajay MalikNext Gen Pro Players  
5.Swarandeep Singh Dodhi35+ Pro Player
ProVeri Super Smashers
 PlayersCategories
1.Ramkumar RamanathanMen’s Pro Player 1
2.Nitin Kumar SinhaMen’s Pro Player 2
3.Mahika KhannaWomen’s Pro Player
4.Aditya NandalNext Gen Pro Players  
5.Mohit Phogat35+ Pro Player
Sankara
               PlayersCategories
1.Arjun KadheMen’s Pro Player 1
2.Parikshit SomaniMen’s Pro Player 2
3.NiyatiKukretiWomen’s Pro Player
4.Shivang Bhatnagar &Suvrat MallNext Gen Pro Players  
5.Ashish Khanna35+ Pro Player
 Sapphire Superstars
               Players                   Categories
1.Jeevan N.Men’s Pro Player 1
2.Prithvi ShekharMen’s Pro Player 2
3.Riya SachdevaWomen’s Pro Player
4.Chirag DuhanNext Gen Pro Players  
5.Aditya Khanna35+ Pro Player
 Stag BabolatYoddhas
               PlayersCategories
1.Vijay Sundar PrashantMen’s Pro Player 1
2.IshaqueEqbalMen’s Pro Player 2
3.Farhat AleenWomen’s Pro Player
4.Nishant DabasNext Gen Pro Players  
5.Nishant Goel35+ Pro Player
Team Radiant
               PlayersCategories
1.Saketh MyneniMen’s Pro Player 1
2.Suraj PrabodhMen’s Pro Player 2
3.Prerna BhambriWomen’s Pro Player
4.ParvNageNext Gen Pro Players  
5.Arjun Uppal35+ Pro Player
DMG Crusaders
PlayersCategory 
Vishnu Vardhan  Men’s Pro Player 1 
Karan SinghMen’s Pro Player 2 
Kashish BhatiaWomen’s Pro Player 
BushanHaobamNext Gen Pro Players   
Rishi Kapur35+ Pro Player 

3rd season of the Centena Pro-Tennis League (PTL) is starting from 21st December 2021 at DLTA Complex, RK Khanna Tennis Stadium, New Delhi.

 