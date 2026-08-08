Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, CDK vs ODW Match 17 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors LIVE Streaming: Central Delhi Kings (CDK) will take on Outer Delhi Warriors (ODW) in Match 17 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, August 8. Central Delhi Kings have made a perfect start to their campaign, winning all four of their matches and sitting at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, Outer Delhi Warriors have also impressed, winning two of their three matches after recovering from an opening defeat. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors Match Details

Match: Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors, Match 17

Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors, Match 17 Tournament: Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026

Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Saturday, August 8, 2026 Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Time: 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors Delhi Premier League 2026 match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Watch Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors Delhi Premier League 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors Probable Playing XIs

Central Delhi Kings Probable XI: Yash Dhull, Siddharth Joon (wk), Yugal Saini, Jonty Sidhu (c), Vansh Bedi, Aditya Bhandari, Jasvir Sehrawat, Keshav Dabas, Money Grewal, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav.

Outer Delhi Warriors Probable XI: Priyansh Arya, Yajas Sharma (wk), Akshay Saini, Monu Shukla, Mohit Panwar, Dhanya Nakra, Harsh Tyagi, Shivam Sharma, Siddhant Sharma (c), Pratham Saluja, Navdeep Saini.

Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors Squads

Central Delhi Kings Squad: Yash Dhull, Siddharth Joon (wk), Yugal Saini, Jonty Sidhu (c), Vansh Bedi, Aditya Bhandari, Jasvir Sehrawat, Keshav Dabas, Money Grewal, Tejas Baroka, Gavnish Khurana, Divij Mehra, Samarth Singh, Abhishek Kumar Yadav, Kuldip Yadav, Aayush Kumar, Aatrey Tripathi, Arun Pundir, Yatish Singh, Aryaveer Kohli, Vedant Sehwag, Rahul Yadav.

Outer Delhi Warriors Squad: Priyansh Arya, Yajas Sharma (wk), Akshay Saini, Monu Shukla, Mohit Panwar, Dhanya Nakra, Harsh Tyagi, Shivam Sharma, Siddhant Sharma (c), Pratham Saluja, Navdeep Saini, Aaditya Sharma, Aryan Rana, Rushal Saini, Aman Chaudhary, Anant S Sareen, Dhruv Singh, Shaurya Malik, Saksham Gahlot, Rishabh Drall.