Cerezo Osaka vs Borussia Dortmund Club Friendly Match Today: Check CER vs BVB Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction And All You Need to Know

Cerezo Osaka vs Borussia Dortmund Club Friendly: Borussia Dortmund continue their preparations for the 2026-27 season with a preseason friendly against J1 League side Cerezo Osaka at the Yanmar Hanasaka Stadium in Osaka, Japan, on Wednesday, July 29. The fixture forms part of the CAPCOM presents Cerezo Osaka Global Challenge 2026 and also marks the opening game of Borussia Dortmund’s Evonik Japan Tour 2026. The match is expected to be an emotional occasion as former Dortmund star Shinji Kagawa comes up against his old club once again. Ahead of the friendly contest here are all the details including live streaming, predicted playing XI, team news and more.

Cerezo Osaka vs Borussia Dortmund Match Details

Match: Cerezo Osaka vs Borussia Dortmund

Cerezo Osaka vs Borussia Dortmund Competition: Club Friendly 2026

Club Friendly 2026 Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Venue: Yanmar Hanasaka Stadium, Osaka, Japan

Yanmar Hanasaka Stadium, Osaka, Japan Local Time: 7:00 PM JST

7:00 PM JST India Time (IST): 3:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Cerezo Osaka vs Borussia Dortmund Live on TV?

Fans in Japan can watch the match live on DAZN. Viewers in Southeast Asia can tune in via beIN SPORTS 3, while fans in the United States can watch on Fubo and SportsEngine Play.

How to Watch Cerezo Osaka vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live and free on OneFootball in many regions worldwide. Global viewers can also watch through BVB-TV or the official Bundesliga YouTube Channel, subject to regional availability.

Yanmar Hanasaka Stadium Report

The Yanmar Hanasaka Stadium is expected to provide excellent playing conditions for an entertaining preseason contest. Borussia Dortmund will be aiming to bounce back after their defeat to Fortuna Düsseldorf, while Cerezo Osaka will be eager to impress against one of Germany’s biggest clubs in front of their home supporters.

Team News

Cerezo Osaka: The Japanese club are expected to field a strong lineup, with club legend Shinji Kagawa set to feature against his former side in one of the headline moments of the preseason fixture.

Borussia Dortmund: Head coach Niko Kovač is expected to gradually reintegrate several first-team players following their FIFA World Cup commitments. Serhou Guirassy is expected to lead the attack, while youngsters are also likely to receive valuable minutes during the Japan tour opener.

Predicted Lineups

Cerezo Osaka Predicted XI: Kim Jin-hyeon; Ryuya Nishio, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Kakeru Funaki, Noboru Kida; Shinji Kagawa, Shunta Tanaka, Lucas Fernandes; Capixaba, Vitor Bueno, Rafael Ratão.

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI: Alexander Meyer; Soumaila Coulibaly, Filippo Mané, Elias Benkara; Mirza, Ayman Azhil, Duarte, Almugera Kabar; Yamamoto, Julien Duranville, Serhou Guirassy.

Team Stats

This match opens Borussia Dortmund’s Evonik Japan Tour 2026.

The fixture is part of the CAPCOM presents Cerezo Osaka Global Challenge 2026.

Borussia Dortmund defeated Cerezo Osaka 3-2 when the two teams last met in a preseason friendly in 2024.

Shinji Kagawa is set to reunite with his former club in a special preseason occasion.

Match Prediction

Borussia Dortmund possess superior quality and squad depth despite likely rotating throughout the contest. Cerezo Osaka should remain competitive in front of their home crowd and could trouble Dortmund on the counterattack, but the Bundesliga side are expected to have enough firepower to secure a victory.

Prediction: Cerezo Osaka 1-3 Borussia Dortmund