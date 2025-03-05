‘Certified Legend, Thank You Smudge’-Here’s How Fans Reacted To Steve Smith’s ODI Retirement

The overwhelming sentiment was one of gratitude for Smith’s contributions to Australian cricket and world cricket at large.

Australian cricketing legend Steve Smith has announced his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs) following Australia’s exit from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The unexpected decision has left fans in disbelief, with social media flooded with emotional reactions, tributes, and nostalgia for one of the finest batters of this generation.

Smith, who played a pivotal role in Australia’s two World Cup triumphs, ended his ODI career with 12 centuries and a reputation as one of the most technically gifted players of his time. His retirement marks the end of an era, joining the list of recent cricketing greats who have stepped away from the format.

Kohli knew it before everyone else That's why he hugged Steve Smith so hard and talked to him Happy Retirement Smith ❤️

Steve Smith announced his retirement from ODIs after the exit from ICC Champions Trophy 2025💔

Steve Smith announced his retirement from ODIs after the exit from ICC Champions Trophy 2025💔

End of an era💛



As soon as the news broke, fans took to social media to express their admiration and sadness. One user wrote, “Kohli knew it before everyone else! That’s why he hugged Steve Smith so hard and talked to him. Happy Retirement, Smith.” Others reflected on the growing list of retirements, noting, “Dhawan, Finch, De Kock, Warner, Boult, Shakib, Stokes, Southee, and now Steve Smith. Few more are yet to come.”

Dhawan, Finch, De kock, Warner, Boult, Shakib, Stokes, Southee, Steve Smith few more are yet to come 💔

Many users paid tribute to Smith’s remarkable ODI career. One post read, “The GOAT @stevesmith49 has announced his retirement. Thank you for every breathtaking knock and unforgettable moment. Wishing you a wonderful journey ahead.” Another fan recalled Smith’s transformation from a bowling all-rounder to a batting stalwart, saying, “One of the greatest of my generation in ODIs. He came as a bowler and later showed the world his magic with the bat. Thank you, Steve.”

Steve Smith retires from ODI Thank you Smudge for all the memories ❤️🙏

Who would’ve thought yesterday was last time he played in the one day format?

Steve Smith calls time on his One day career.

Who would've thought yesterday was last time he played in the one day format?

Steve Smith calls time on his One day career.

Thank you for Everything Smudge❤

The overwhelming sentiment was one of gratitude for Smith’s contributions to Australian cricket and world cricket at large. A widely shared message summed it up: “Thank you, Smudge, for all the memories. World cricket will always remember you.”

Happy retirement from ODIs to a certified legend – STEVE SMITH.

Steve Smith’s retirement from ODIs may have come as a shock, but his legacy as a cricketing icon remains untarnished. As the cricketing world bids farewell to one of the game’s finest ODI players, fans will forever cherish the countless moments of brilliance he delivered on the field.

