Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • ‘Certified Legend, Thank You Smudge’-Here’s How Fans Reacted To Steve Smith’s ODI Retirement

‘Certified Legend, Thank You Smudge’-Here’s How Fans Reacted To Steve Smith’s ODI Retirement

The overwhelming sentiment was one of gratitude for Smith’s contributions to Australian cricket and world cricket at large.

‘Certified Legend, Thank You Smudge’-Here’s How Fans Reacted To Steve Smith’s ODI Retirement

Steve Smith


Australian cricketing legend Steve Smith has announced his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs) following Australia’s exit from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The unexpected decision has left fans in disbelief, with social media flooded with emotional reactions, tributes, and nostalgia for one of the finest batters of this generation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Smith, who played a pivotal role in Australia’s two World Cup triumphs, ended his ODI career with 12 centuries and a reputation as one of the most technically gifted players of his time. His retirement marks the end of an era, joining the list of recent cricketing greats who have stepped away from the format.


As soon as the news broke, fans took to social media to express their admiration and sadness. One user wrote, “Kohli knew it before everyone else! That’s why he hugged Steve Smith so hard and talked to him. Happy Retirement, Smith.” Others reflected on the growing list of retirements, noting, “Dhawan, Finch, De Kock, Warner, Boult, Shakib, Stokes, Southee, and now Steve Smith. Few more are yet to come.”

Many users paid tribute to Smith’s remarkable ODI career. One post read, “The GOAT @stevesmith49 has announced his retirement. Thank you for every breathtaking knock and unforgettable moment. Wishing you a wonderful journey ahead.” Another fan recalled Smith’s transformation from a bowling all-rounder to a batting stalwart, saying, “One of the greatest of my generation in ODIs. He came as a bowler and later showed the world his magic with the bat. Thank you, Steve.”

The overwhelming sentiment was one of gratitude for Smith’s contributions to Australian cricket and world cricket at large. A widely shared message summed it up: “Thank you, Smudge, for all the memories. World cricket will always remember you.”

Steve Smith’s retirement from ODIs may have come as a shock, but his legacy as a cricketing icon remains untarnished. As the cricketing world bids farewell to one of the game’s finest ODI players, fans will forever cherish the countless moments of brilliance he delivered on the field.

ALSO READ: Steve Smith Retires: Here’s A Look At His Top Five ODI Centuries

Filed under

ODI retirement steve smith

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Sambhal Mosque Row: UP Court To Hear Plea Over Temple Claim On April 28

Sambhal Mosque Row: UP Court To Hear Plea Over Temple Claim On April 28

Boatman Earns ₹30 Crore During Maha Kumbh; UP CM Yogi Adityanath Shares

Boatman Earns ₹30 Crore During Maha Kumbh; UP CM Yogi Adityanath Shares

Did Virat Kohli Know About Steve Smith’s Retirement? Fans Speculate After Emotional Moment

Did Virat Kohli Know About Steve Smith’s Retirement? Fans Speculate After Emotional Moment

If War Is What US Wants – Tariff, Trade or Any Other, We Are Ready to Fight: China

If War Is What US Wants – Tariff, Trade or Any Other, We Are Ready...

Delhi High Court Issues Notice On PIL Challenging EPFO Recruitment Criteria

Delhi High Court Issues Notice On PIL Challenging EPFO Recruitment Criteria

Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela’s Outfit At Paris Event Goes Viral, Netizens Compare Her To Uorfi Javed

Urvashi Rautela’s Outfit At Paris Event Goes Viral, Netizens Compare Her To Uorfi Javed

Ameesha Patel Reveals Sanjay Dutt Is ‘Possessive’ For Her, Here’s Why

Ameesha Patel Reveals Sanjay Dutt Is ‘Possessive’ For Her, Here’s Why

Nayanthara Rejects ‘Lady Superstar’ Title – Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Decision!

Nayanthara Rejects ‘Lady Superstar’ Title – Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Decision!

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know What Happened

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard