Muhammad Ali was a true phenomenon inside the boxing ring where he went on to destroy some of the strongest of scrappers, he was also a man of wisdom and once talked off a jumper from the verge of suicide. We tell you the inspiring story on the legend's birthday.

Muhammad Ali is a name synonymous with success, not only inside the boxing ring; he was a champion in real life too. While not a lot of people would remember much about the legendary American boxer who is regarded as one of the most prominent sports figures of the 2oth century, he won fans with not just his strength and power but also his words wisdom. Ali made his haters his fans with majestic moves and punching inside the ring, his talent was one of the finest that generation had witnessed.

Apart from producing some of the most memorable moments inside the boxing ring, Ali also weaved magic with his words. “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee,” remains one of the most inspiring quotes which has been given the deserved iconic status for the man it came from. His ‘Rumble in the jungle’ battle against the then-unbeaten George Foreman was a knockout that stunned the boxing world and asserted Ali’s dominance as the greatest in the world. On his birthday today, we will tell you how the unrivalled champion once saved a precious life through his incredible words.

During the early 1980s, the scrapper was keeping away from boxing and one day out with his friends in Los Angeles, he heard a man yelling and volunteered to help after identifying that the latter was going to jump of the ninth floor of a building. According to reports, the man who tired of several downfalls in life was standing at the edge shouting “I’m no good, I’m going to jump.” Ali rushed to the spot and helped the man relax assuring him that he was like his brother and wanted to help. After recognizing the former heavyweight champion, the man stepped back and started weeping.

It took close to twenty minutes for both of them to step out of the building and this time around it was the power in his words and not in his punches that did the trick. It is still unclear, what exactly was the course of the conversation and what injected life back in the depressed soul but thanks to Muhammad Ali, the man decided to embrace life and not give up.

In 61 battles that he fought during his glorious career, Ali lost only five while handing defeats to some of the best boxers in the world. Talking about how boxing hit him, Ali revealed it was a well-built policeman who got him going. As a child he lost his bike when a man drove away with his bike, he then went on to register a complaint to a policeman who instead inspired him to get the deal sorted himself and take up boxing. Ali grabbed the advice by its neck and what followed was master class. “The sights and the sounds and the smell of the boxing gym excited me so much that I almost forgot about the bike,” he revealed in his biography about how boxing became irresistible for him. “There were about 10 boxers, some hitting the speed bag, some in the ring sparring, some jumping rope. I stood there, smelling the sweat and the rubbing alcohol, and a feeling of awe came over me,” he further explained.

On his birthday, here are some motivational quotes from Muhammad Ali:

“Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee”

“I hated every minute of training, but I said, ‘Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.”

“The fight is won or lost far away from witnesses – behind the lines, in the gym, and out there on the road, long before I dance under those lights.”