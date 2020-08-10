On Monday, Atletico Madrid confirmed that two players of the team have tested positive for coronavirus ahead of their Champions League clash. The two infected players are now in isolation and are being treated.

Atletico Madrid on Monday confirmed that two players have tested positive for coronavirus ahead of their Champions League clash. The club issued a statement in Spanish that said that on the previous day, Saturday 8 August, all members of the first team and the club’s expedition to Lisbon underwent PCR tests at the Ciudad Deportiva de Majadahonda as required by UEFA protocol to participate in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

It added that among the results known now, two positives had appeared, which were isolated in their respective homes, and which were immediately communicated to the Spanish and Portuguese health authorities, UEFA, the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the Portuguese Federation and the Higher Sports Council. Also, Atletico Madrid is scheduled to take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League quarter-final on August 14.

The club further stated that the corresponding action protocol foreseen for these cases has been activated, which requires new PCR tests to be carried out on the first team and members of the expedition to Lisbon and the closest contacts of the positive cases.

It added that it motivates changes in training schedules, in the structure and development of travel and accommodation in the Portuguese capital. The club will coordinate the new schedules with UEFA and as soon as there is a new plan it will be made public.

