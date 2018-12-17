The draw for the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League round of 16 has thrown up some interesting match-ups. The first team out of the that was Schalke from Germany drawn against the Premier League Champions Manchester City. Inside is a brief analysis of the games to be followed in the coming days.

The draw for the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League round of 16 has thrown up some interesting match-ups. Bayern Munich Ladies Captain Laura Georges and former Liverpool star Luis Garcia carried out the draw at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland in front of representatives from the 16 participating teams. Below is a brief analysis of the games to be followed in the coming days.

The first team out of the that was Schalke from Germany drawn against the Premier League Champions Manchester City. Atletico Madrid which won the Europa League last season were drawn against Italian champions Juventus. Manchester United which has been on a tough-run, drew Paris Saint Germain and will be playing for the first time and PSG would be fancying themselves against under-performing United side. Tottenham drew Borussia Dortmund which sits at the top and unbeaten in the Bundesliga.

Barcelona will be up against French side Lyon and would be favourites to progress from this fixture. Last year’s semi-finalists AS Roma will face Porto. Ajax will have their task cut-out against holders and record 13-time winners Real Madrid who will be eager to prolong their supremacy in Europe. The last fixture to be drawn was last year’s Runners-up Liverpool with manager Jurgen Klopp facing a familiar foe in the form of reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The matches will be played over 2 legs with the first legs scheduled for February 13-14 and February 19-20 while the 2 legs will be played on March 5-6 and March 12-13. UEFA has announced that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be used in the knockout rounds. The final of the tournament will be played at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid on June 1, 2019.

