Champions League 2018: A frustrating night for Manchester United where they a lost to Valencia. A strong Juventus side lost to Young Boys in a thrilling match. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Juventus, Young Boys took the cake, Guillaume Hoarau was the man of the match for Young Boys. Leroy Sane displayed a brilliant performance to take his side into the group 16. Bayern Munich drew against the Dutch side Ajax. Sane scored double to make Man City qualify for the group 16.

Manchester United was taking the top spot in the champions league in group H but things went on a downward spiral. Last night was a devasting game for Manchester United as they lost 2-1 to Valencia at Estadio de Mestalla. The shocking defeat came to Red Devils as they conceded an own goal by Jonas in the dying moments of the game. The match was heavily dominated by Valencia in the first half. Jose Mourinho is always complaining about the lack of squad depth in the team and he was expecting Young Boys to drop points so that United could lift themselves up in the table. The match was a lost cause for Manchester United as they were losing small passes, long passes were interrupted. Carlos Soler scored the opening goal with a good strike on the left corner, Phil Jones conceded an embarrassing goal for Man United. In the last moment, Rashford scored the only goal for the Devils.

Manchester City showed a perfect performance against a strong side of Hoffenheim. Manchester City won 2-1 against the German side. Leroy Sane was the man of the match as he scored 2 goals to seal the win for Man City. Pep Guardiola was a happy man to see his side move into the group stages in style. Raheem Sterling showed a brilliant performance in the match. Bayern Munich drew 3-3 against the Dutch side Ajax. Rober Lewandowski scored the opening goal and followed by another penalty goal. Kingsley Coman came off from the bench to score the equaliser in the match. The match was an interesting affair to see both sides draw in the champions league.

