Champions League 2026 Qualifiers Today: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues and Live Streaming Details

Champions League Qualification Matches Today: The UEFA Champions League 2026-27 third qualifying round reaches its decisive second-leg stage, with several teams fighting for a place in the play-off round. A total of 10 matches are scheduled on Tuesday, August 11, with clubs from the Champions Path and League Path aiming to keep their hopes of reaching the league phase alive.

The second legs include clashes involving FC Kairat, Levski Sofia, FK Bodø/Glimt, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Sabah FK, AGF Aarhus, Dinamo Zagreb, Olympiacos, Crvena Zvezda, Fenerbahçe and other European clubs. Here is the complete schedule, including match timings in IST and venues.

Champions League Qualification Matches Today: Full Schedule

FC Kairat vs Levski Sofia

Match: FC Kairat vs Levski Sofia

FC Kairat vs Levski Sofia Time: 08:30 PM IST

08:30 PM IST Venue: Turkestan Arena, Shymkent, Kazakhstan

FK Bodø/Glimt vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

Match: FK Bodø/Glimt vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

FK Bodø/Glimt vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Time: 09:30 PM IST

09:30 PM IST Venue: Aspmyra Stadion, Bodø, Norway

Sabah FK vs AGF Aarhus

Match: Sabah FK vs AGF Aarhus

Sabah FK vs AGF Aarhus Time: 09:30 PM IST

09:30 PM IST Venue: Bank Respublika Arena, Masazir, Azerbaijan

FK Kauno Žalgiris vs GNK Dinamo Zagreb

Match: FK Kauno Žalgiris vs GNK Dinamo Zagreb

FK Kauno Žalgiris vs GNK Dinamo Zagreb Time: 10:30 PM IST

10:30 PM IST Venue: Darius and Girėnas Stadium, Kaunas, Lithuania

NEC Nijmegen vs Olympiacos F.C.

Match: NEC Nijmegen vs Olympiacos F.C.

NEC Nijmegen vs Olympiacos F.C. Time: 11:00 PM IST

11:00 PM IST Venue: Goffertstadion, Nijmegen, Netherlands

FK Crvena Zvezda vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva

Match: FK Crvena Zvezda vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva

FK Crvena Zvezda vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva Time: 11:30 PM IST

11:30 PM IST Venue: Rajko Mitić Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia

NK Celje vs FC Ararat-Armenia

Match: NK Celje vs FC Ararat-Armenia

NK Celje vs FC Ararat-Armenia Time: 11:45 PM IST

11:45 PM IST Venue: Z’dežele Stadium, Celje, Slovenia

ŠK Slovan Bratislava vs Mjällby AIF

Match: ŠK Slovan Bratislava vs Mjällby AIF

ŠK Slovan Bratislava vs Mjällby AIF Time: 11:45 PM IST

11:45 PM IST Venue: Tehelné pole, Bratislava, Slovakia

SK Sturm Graz vs Fenerbahçe SK

Match: SK Sturm Graz vs Fenerbahçe SK

SK Sturm Graz vs Fenerbahçe SK Time: 12:00 AM IST (Midnight)

12:00 AM IST (Midnight) Venue: Merkur Arena, Graz, Austria

Champions League Qualification Matches Today: Early Matches

The day’s action begins with FC Kairat vs Levski Sofia at 08:30 PM IST, followed by FK Bodø/Glimt vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Sabah FK vs AGF Aarhus at 09:30 PM IST. These matches will be crucial as the teams attempt to secure their places in the next round.

Champions League Qualification Matches Today: Late-Night Matches

The schedule continues with FK Kauno Žalgiris vs GNK Dinamo Zagreb at 10:30 PM IST. NEC Nijmegen vs Olympiacos will follow at 11:00 PM IST, while FK Crvena Zvezda vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva will kick off at 11:30 PM IST.

Champions League Qualification Matches Today: Midnight Fixtures

Three matches are scheduled around midnight in India. NK Celje will face FC Ararat-Armenia at 11:45 PM IST, while ŠK Slovan Bratislava take on Mjällby AIF at the same time. SK Sturm Graz vs Fenerbahçe SK will then begin at 12:00 AM IST.

What Happens After the Champions League Third Qualifying Round?

The winners of the third qualifying round ties will advance to the UEFA Champions League play-off round. The play-off first legs are scheduled for August 18 and 19, with the second legs taking place on August 25 and 26.

The winners of the play-off ties will qualify for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. Teams eliminated in the third qualifying round will move into the UEFA Europa League play-off round, while defeated teams in the play-off round will drop into the Europa League league phase.