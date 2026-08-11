Champions League 2026 Qualifiers Today: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues and Live Streaming Details

Champions League Qualification Matches Today: The UEFA Champions League 2026-27 third qualifying round reaches its decisive second-leg stage, with several teams fighting for a place in the play-off round. A total of 10 matches are scheduled on Tuesday, August 11, with clubs from the Champions Path and League Path aiming to keep their hopes of reaching the league phase alive.
The second legs include clashes involving FC Kairat, Levski Sofia, FK Bodø/Glimt, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Sabah FK, AGF Aarhus, Dinamo Zagreb, Olympiacos, Crvena Zvezda, Fenerbahçe and other European clubs. Here is the complete schedule, including match timings in IST and venues.
Champions League Qualification Matches Today: Full Schedule
FC Kairat vs Levski Sofia
- Match: FC Kairat vs Levski Sofia
- Time: 08:30 PM IST
- Venue: Turkestan Arena, Shymkent, Kazakhstan
FK Bodø/Glimt vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
- Match: FK Bodø/Glimt vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
- Time: 09:30 PM IST
- Venue: Aspmyra Stadion, Bodø, Norway
Sabah FK vs AGF Aarhus
- Match: Sabah FK vs AGF Aarhus
- Time: 09:30 PM IST
- Venue: Bank Respublika Arena, Masazir, Azerbaijan
FK Kauno Žalgiris vs GNK Dinamo Zagreb
- Match: FK Kauno Žalgiris vs GNK Dinamo Zagreb
- Time: 10:30 PM IST
- Venue: Darius and Girėnas Stadium, Kaunas, Lithuania
NEC Nijmegen vs Olympiacos F.C.
- Match: NEC Nijmegen vs Olympiacos F.C.
- Time: 11:00 PM IST
- Venue: Goffertstadion, Nijmegen, Netherlands
FK Crvena Zvezda vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva
- Match: FK Crvena Zvezda vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva
- Time: 11:30 PM IST
- Venue: Rajko Mitić Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia
NK Celje vs FC Ararat-Armenia
- Match: NK Celje vs FC Ararat-Armenia
- Time: 11:45 PM IST
- Venue: Z’dežele Stadium, Celje, Slovenia
ŠK Slovan Bratislava vs Mjällby AIF
- Match: ŠK Slovan Bratislava vs Mjällby AIF
- Time: 11:45 PM IST
- Venue: Tehelné pole, Bratislava, Slovakia
SK Sturm Graz vs Fenerbahçe SK
- Match: SK Sturm Graz vs Fenerbahçe SK
- Time: 12:00 AM IST (Midnight)
- Venue: Merkur Arena, Graz, Austria
Champions League Qualification Matches Today: Early Matches
The day’s action begins with FC Kairat vs Levski Sofia at 08:30 PM IST, followed by FK Bodø/Glimt vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Sabah FK vs AGF Aarhus at 09:30 PM IST. These matches will be crucial as the teams attempt to secure their places in the next round.
Champions League Qualification Matches Today: Late-Night Matches
The schedule continues with FK Kauno Žalgiris vs GNK Dinamo Zagreb at 10:30 PM IST. NEC Nijmegen vs Olympiacos will follow at 11:00 PM IST, while FK Crvena Zvezda vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva will kick off at 11:30 PM IST.
Champions League Qualification Matches Today: Midnight Fixtures
Three matches are scheduled around midnight in India. NK Celje will face FC Ararat-Armenia at 11:45 PM IST, while ŠK Slovan Bratislava take on Mjällby AIF at the same time. SK Sturm Graz vs Fenerbahçe SK will then begin at 12:00 AM IST.
What Happens After the Champions League Third Qualifying Round?
The winners of the third qualifying round ties will advance to the UEFA Champions League play-off round. The play-off first legs are scheduled for August 18 and 19, with the second legs taking place on August 25 and 26.
The winners of the play-off ties will qualify for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. Teams eliminated in the third qualifying round will move into the UEFA Europa League play-off round, while defeated teams in the play-off round will drop into the Europa League league phase.