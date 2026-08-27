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Home > Sports News > Champions League 2027-26: When and Where to Watch League Phase Draw on TV, Laptop, Tab in India

Champions League 2027-26: When and Where to Watch League Phase Draw on TV, Laptop, Tab in India

The 2026-27 UEFA Champions League play-off round concluded on Wednesday (August 26), completing the 36-team line-up for the league phase. Europe's top clubs will now discover their opponents in Thursday's league phase draw, which will set the route to the final in Madrid. Here are all the details, including the draw date, time and where to watch the UEFA Champions League league phase draw live on TV and online in India.

Champions League 2027-26: When and Where to Watch League Phase Draw on TV, Laptop, Tab in India
Champions League 2027-26: When and Where to Watch League Phase Draw on TV, Laptop, Tab in India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 17:22 IST

UEFA Champions League 2026-27 League Phase Draw LIVE Streaming: The 2026-27 UEFA Champions League play-off round concluded on Wednesday (August 26), completing the 36-team line-up for the league phase. Europe’s top clubs will now discover their opponents in Thursday’s league phase draw, which will set the route to the final in Madrid. Here are all the details, including the draw date, time and where to watch the UEFA Champions League league phase draw live on TV and online in India.

UEFA Champions League 2026-27 League Phase Draw Details

  • Event: UEFA Champions League 2026-27 League Phase Draw
  • Date: Thursday, August 27, 2026
  • Time: 9:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Grimaldi Forum, Monaco
  • Teams: 36

How to Watch UEFA Champions League Draw Live in India?

Football fans in India can watch the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league phase draw live on the Sony Sports Network. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9:30 PM IST on Thursday, August 27.

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How to Watch UEFA Champions League Draw Live on Mobile and Laptop in India?

Indian viewers can watch the UEFA Champions League league phase draw live online through the SonyLIV App on mobile, laptop and other compatible devices. The draw will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

UEFA Champions League 2026-27 League Phase Draw Pots

Pot 1

Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Arsenal, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid.

Pot 2

Borussia Dortmund, Roma, Sporting CP, Aston Villa, Porto, Manchester United, Club Brugge, Real Betis, PSV Eindhoven.

Pot 3

Feyenoord, Lille, Bodø/Glimt, Napoli, RB Leipzig, Villarreal, Fenerbahce, Shakhtar Donetsk, Galatasaray.

Pot 4

Slavia Praha, Slovan Bratislava, Stuttgart, AEK Athens, LASK, Como, Lens, Viking, Sabah.

How Does the Champions League League Phase Work?

The 2026-27 Champions League league phase will feature 36 teams. Each club will play eight matches against eight different opponents, with two opponents coming from each of the four pots. Every team will play four matches at home and four away.

The results will be combined into a single league table. The teams finishing in the top eight will progress directly to the round of 16, while teams ranked ninth to 24th will enter the knockout phase play-offs.

When Are This Season’s Champions League Matches?

League Phase

  • Matchday 1: September 8-10, 2026
  • Matchday 2: October 13-14, 2026
  • Matchday 3: October 20-21, 2026
  • Matchday 4: November 3-4, 2026
  • Matchday 5: November 24-25, 2026
  • Matchday 6: December 8-9, 2026
  • Matchday 7: January 19-20, 2027
  • Matchday 8: January 27, 2027

Knockout Phase

  • Knockout Phase Play-offs: February 16-17 and 23-24, 2027
  • Round of 16: March 9-10 and 16-17, 2027
  • Quarter-finals: April 6-7 and 13-14, 2027
  • Semi-finals: April 27-28 and May 4-5, 2027
  • Final: June 5, 2027 – Madrid

Where Will the Champions League 2027 Final Be Played?

The 2026-27 UEFA Champions League final will be played on June 5, 2027 in Madrid. The summit clash will take place at the Metropolitano Stadium, where the final two teams will battle for European football’s biggest club prize.

UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Draw: What to Expect?

The league phase draw will determine the eight opponents each of the 36 clubs will face during the opening phase of the competition. With European giants such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan in the line-up, the draw could produce several high-profile fixtures even before the knockout rounds.

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Champions League 2027-26: When and Where to Watch League Phase Draw on TV, Laptop, Tab in India
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Champions League 2027-26: When and Where to Watch League Phase Draw on TV, Laptop, Tab in India

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Champions League 2027-26: When and Where to Watch League Phase Draw on TV, Laptop, Tab in India
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