Mauricio Pocchetinho's Tottenham Hotspur at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night, Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri considered UEFA Champions veterans Real Madrid and FC Barcelona as favourites to lift the famous trophy. Allegri said that he was happy that his side won and made it through to the last eight. According to the Juventus head coach, La Liga giants are perhaps up there with the favourites but that doesn't mean that Juventus are not going to be able to compete with them.

"People talk about Real Madrid and Barcelona, who are perhaps up there with the favourites – although that doesn't mean that we're not going to be able to compete," Allegri said

Despite a stunning win over Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night, Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri considered UEFA Champions veterans Real Madrid and FC Barcelona as favourites to lift the famous trophy. The Juventus head coach believes the Turin club can challenge the Champions League titans but are not among the favourites to win the coveted title. The Old Lady joined the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool FC for the quarter-final stages of Champions League.

Although the former AC Milan coach was pleased to see his team advancing in the business end of the competition with a 4-3 aggregate success but acknowledged the other big fishes around him in the last eight of Europe’s elite competition. Speaking after the triumphant result at Wembley, Allegri said he was happy to see Juventus making it into the last eight. The Juventus manager then gave the tag of being favourites to La Liga giants FC Barcelona and defending champions Real Madrid. “First and foremost, we’re really happy that we won and made it through to the last eight,” Allegri was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: Man City ‘happy’ to secure quarter-final berth in Champions League: Guardiola

The 50-year old asserted that when it comes naming the title contenders to lift the trophy, Real Madrid and Barcelona are perhaps up there with the favourites. Allegri then added Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and said that the four times UEFA Champions League winners also falls in the category of front-runners who can inflict damage further down the line. “I’ve always said since I first came to Juventus that our ambition is to go as far as possible. But, you just have to look around you. We’re in the last eight and there’s some really good teams,” the Juventus manager said. “People talk about Real Madrid and Barcelona, who are perhaps up there with the favourites – although that doesn’t mean that we’re not going to be able to compete. Bayern Munich are another team that can do some damage further down the line,’’ he added.

ALSO READ: Higuain-Dybala inspire Juventus to complete sensational comeback at Wembley

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App