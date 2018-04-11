In the 82nd minute of the game, Kostas Manolas, who also scored an own goal in the previous fixture, sent the home fans into a frenzy as he made it 3-0 for Roma. The atmosphere inside the stadium was absolutely emphatic and there were deafening chants from the spectators present there. It was Roma's first entry to the semifinals of the Champions League since 1982/83 season.

Roma rewrote the history books on Tuesday when they pulled a memorable 3-0 win over Barcelona in the second leg of UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The Italian giants scripted an unlikely comeback from 1-4 deficit of the first leg and secured the semi-final berth after winning 4-4 on away goal advantage. Apart from Edin Dzeko, Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas were on the scoresheet for Roma as a hapless Barcelona failed to register a single goal.

Entering the second leg with little hope and a mountain to climb, Roma started the clash with a bang as Edin Dzeko opened the floodgates for his side in the 6th minute of the match. Barcelona had a comfortable lead from the first leg and consequently, were effortless on the ball throughout the first half of the match. While Roma kept pushing for a goal, Lionel Messi-led Barcelona sat back and soaked in the bombardments from the Italian side.

Also Read: Champions League: Mohamed Salah-inspired Liverpool beats Manchester City 5-1 agg, advances to semifinals

It was in the second half that the tides shifted and Roma took charge of the game. Dzeko drew a penalty from Barca defenders and let Daniele De Rossi, who scored an own goal in the first leg, take it. The iconic defensive midfielder stepped up and gave a perfect finish to the ball making it 2-0 for his side. Despite enjoying a fair share of possession in the match, Barcelona was the second best team on the pitch.

In the 82nd minute of the game, Kostas Manolas, who also scored an own goal in the previous fixture, sent the home fans into a frenzy as he made it 3-0 for Roma. The atmosphere inside the stadium was absolutely emphatic and there were deafening chants from the spectators present there. It was Roma’s first entry to the semifinals of the Champions League since 1982/83 season.

Also Read: Gareth Bale is not worth €100 million: Former Real Madrid coach

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App