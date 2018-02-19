Lionel Messi has never scored against Chelsea as it stands but the stats can change when Barcelona visits Stamford Bridge for the opening leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. As per Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, Messi is one of the best in the world and it will be difficult to stop someone like him on the big stage. Messi has been in a sensational form this season with 27 goals across competitions.

Lionel Messi in his extraordinary career has delivered a plethora of sensational performances and a huge amount of goals. But as it stands, the world’s finest player is still to find the back of the net against Chelsea. Messi has never scored against Chelsea in eight appearances that he has made against the English champions and he will be wary of the unwanted stat when he takes the field for Barcelona in the Champions League last-16 opener against the Blues. In previous eight games, he has never scored and the curse could remain but for manager Antonio Conte, the past doesn’t count much and he reckons it will be difficult to stop Messi, who is in sublime form this season.

Chelsea will take a lot of encouragement from Messi’s past showdowns with the club and would aim to ensure he draws a blank when Barcelona visits the Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The 5 time Ballon d’Or winner will have another shot at Chelsea’s goal and it remains to be seen if he would be able to break the deadlock this time around. The Barcelona talisman currently leads the La Liga goalscoring charts and has struck 20 times in 23 appearances for Barca in the La Liga, while providing 11 assists in total. He also has 3 Champions League goals in 4 appearances.

“I hope we maintain this tradition but we are speaking about a fantastic player,” said Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who feels Messi can be a daunting task for a sluggish Chelsea defence that has struggled to get things rolling this season and warned his players to focus on the present rather than haunting the past. “The most important thing is the present,” he added.

Barcelona and Chelsea share a great rivalry in the Champions League; the two teams have been a part of some epic European battles. Chelsea’s 2012 semi-final victory remains one of their best performances in the competition. The English giants bounced back from 2-0 down in the 2nd leg at the Camp Nou to win the big game 3-2 on aggregate with Messi missing a penalty.

“We must have great respect but at the same time, we must be excited to play this type of game and take on this type of challenge. It won’t be easy because we know very well this player, we are talking about one of the best in the world,” Conte reckoned ahead of Barca’s visit to London.

Chelsea after suffering two successive humiliating defeats at hands of Premier League minnows Bournemouth and Watford have found the rhythm back under Conte and will aim to upset Barcelona at home. They swept aside a challenge from West Brom 3-0 in the Premier League and then thrashed Hull City 4-0 in the FA Cup. With Morata back in contention for a spot in the XI, Conte will have to take a selection headache in the Champions League tie. Morata and Giroud will be competing for a spot up front while Gary Cahil and Antonio Rudiger will be options at the back.

Meanwhile, for Barcelona, it will be about finding the right balance. The La Liga leaders are enjoying a sensational campaign and are so far unbeaten in the Spanish top flight. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are in red hot forms with the likes of Iniesta and Paulinho delivering constantly in the midfield. Messi has scored 27 times this season across competitions and to stop him it will certainly take something extraordinary from Chelsea backline.