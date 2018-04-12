UEFA Champions League: Buffon was shown red card for showing dissent at the decision and a couple of minutes later, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to take the penalty and gave an emphatic finish to it, taking Real Madrid to the semifinals. The thrilling encounter ended 3-1 but the match winners Juventus had to crash out of the Champions League in an unfortunate outing.

Cristiano Ronaldo was once again the saviour for Real Madrid as he scored a last-gasp penalty to take his side into the semi-finals of UEFA Champions League at the expense of a spirited Juventus team. Zinedine Zidane’s men lost the second leg of the quarterfinal match 3-1 on Wednesday but won the tie 4-3 on aggregate, courtesy of their sensational 3-0 victory in the first leg in Turin. Real Madrid joined Bayern Munich, Roma and Liverpool in the semifinal round of the top continental competition.

The stage was set at Santiago Bernabeu stadium and the visiting Juventus side had nothing to lose. The Italians got off to a flying start as Mandzukic scored a thumping header past a hapless Keylor Navas in the second minute. The Croatian striker put Real Madrid at the back foot doubling his side’s lead with another header in the 37th minute. The hosts fired a string of shots at Gianluigi Buffon’s goal but the veteran goalkeeper kept every Madrid attack at bay.

It was in the 60th minute that Juventus gave a reality check to Zidane’s men after Blaise Matuidi made it 3-0 for the Old Lady of Turin. Cristiano Ronaldo and co pushed forward aggressively but a solid defensive display by Juventus kept harassing the Madrid attackers till Lucas Vazquez drew an injury-time foul in the penalty box. As soon as the referee pointed to the penalty spot, all hell broke loose in the match.

Buffon was shown red card for showing dissent at the decision and a couple of minutes later, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to take the penalty and gave an emphatic finish to it in the 90+7th minute, taking Real Madrid to the semifinals. The thrilling encounter ended 3-1 but the match winners Juventus had to crash out of the Champions League in an unfortunate outing.

After surviving the scare, Real Madrid joined Bayern Munich, Roma and Liverpool in the semifinals round. The Champions League semifinals draw will take place on April 13.

