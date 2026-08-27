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Home > Sports News > Champions League Draw 2026-27: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City Fixtures, Biggest Matches Revealed

Champions League Draw 2026-27: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City Fixtures, Biggest Matches Revealed

The UEFA Champions League 2026-27 draw has produced blockbuster fixtures, including Real Madrid vs Arsenal, Barcelona vs Manchester City, Manchester City vs PSG and Barcelona vs PSG. Check Real Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona Champions League fixtures, league phase opponents and qualification format.

Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal in frame. Image Credit: X/@ChampionsLeague
Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal in frame. Image Credit: X/@ChampionsLeague

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 23:02 IST

UEFA Champions League Draw: The result of the draw for the Champions League group stage gave rise to several highly anticipated matches involving top teams from Europe like Real Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona, who would be squaring off with some of the continent’s best. Each team will compete under the new format of the UEFA Champions League phase that allows only 8 matches: 4 home and 4 away games against 8 different opponents.

Highlight games include Arsenal against Real Madrid, Barcelona vs Manchester City, Manchester City facing Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona meeting PSG. With the way the draw has been done, fans can expect another exciting season while the teams try to earn one of the coveted spots to the knockout round.

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Real Madrid Fixtures in UEFA Champions League 2026-27



The club that has won the European competition 15 times is going to have to face three strong teams – Arsenal, Internazionale and Roma, which is sure to make for a tough tournament journey.

Real Madrid UCL Group Stage Fixtures

  • Inter Milan (Home)
  • PSV Eindhoven (Home)
  • RB Leipzig (Home)
  • LASK (Home)
  • Arsenal (Away)
  • Roma (Away)
  • Shakhtar Donetsk (Away)
  • AEK Athens (Away)

The most important match for Madrid will be when they go to the North London ground to play Arsenal, and it seems like their match against Inter Milan at the Bernabeu is also a match the whole football world will be watching.

Manchester City Fixtures in UEFA Champions League 2026-27



Enzo Maresca’s team will be challenged by top-level European teams in the UEFA Champions League, with visits to Barcelona and hosting PSG on the agenda.

Manchester City UCL Group Stage Fixtures

  • Paris Saint-Germain (Home)
  • Sporting CP (Home)
  • Napoli (Home)
  • AEK Athens (Home)
  • Barcelona (Away)
  • Porto (Away)
  • RB Leipzig (Away)
  • Lens (Away)

There will of course be lots of eyes watching at the encounter against Barcelona. With the race to get into a top-eight spot and qualify for the next stage, there seems to be lots at stake when PSG play host to the Etihad Stadium.

Barcelona Fixtures in UEFA Champions League 2026-27



Barcelona have a tough draw ahead of themselves in the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 group stages. 

Barcelona UCL Group Stage Fixtures

  • Manchester City (Home)
  • Aston Villa (Home)
  • Feyenoord (Home)
  • Como (Home)
  • Paris Saint-Germain (Away)
  • Sporting CP (Away)
  • Galatasaray (Away)
  • Sabah (Away)

The Catalan giants will host Manchester City in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the league phase, whereas their matchday away in Paris against the current European champions PSG is another exciting clash.

UEFA Champions League Draw: Biggest Matches to Watch

Arsenal vs Real Madrid

Barcelona vs Manchester City

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid

Only the top eight will directly qualify for the 16th Round whereas teams ranked from 9th to 24th have to get through their respective playoff matches. That means each match is going to be crucial not only on survival but also in the chase for the Champions League title.

Also Read: Barcelona vs Athletic Club Prediction: Who Will Win Tonight’s La Liga 2026-27 Clash at Camp Nou? Likely Lineups And Injury News

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Champions League Draw 2026-27: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City Fixtures, Biggest Matches Revealed
Tags: BarcelonaManchester Cityreal madridUEFA Champions League 2026-27

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Champions League Draw 2026-27: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City Fixtures, Biggest Matches Revealed

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Champions League Draw 2026-27: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City Fixtures, Biggest Matches Revealed

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Champions League Draw 2026-27: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City Fixtures, Biggest Matches Revealed
Champions League Draw 2026-27: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City Fixtures, Biggest Matches Revealed
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