Bayern Munich won their sixth Champions League title after registering a 1-0 win over Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the final here on Monday.With this victory, Bayern Munich became treble winners for the second time in the club’s 120-year history. Kingsley Coman netted the only goal scored in the match in the 59th minute. The match began with both sides playing aggressively but they managed to restrict each other from scoring a goal.

Kylian Mbappe saw two shots blocked (12′, 15′), and then Neymar saw his shot and follow-up saved by Manuel Neuer (17′).Following the Coman’s goal, Bayern Munich managed to defend the lead successfully and secured a win over the French side.

Moreover, Bayern Munich have become the first team in the history of the most important club competition in Europe to win every game of the campaign on the way to the title. With their 11th consecutive win coming over PSG in the final, Hansi Flick’s team have now also set the record for the longest consecutive winning run in the history of the Champions League.

