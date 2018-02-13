Tottenham Hotspur will take on last season's runners-up Juventus in the last-16 of the Champions League. For Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino it will be the first real test for his side in the competition. His men entered the last-16 round by finishing on top of their group after downing the likes of Dortmund and Real Madrid.

For Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino, Juventus would be the real deal, it will be this game that he touts as the litmus test for his high-flying side who have been performing well in England and shocked Borussia Dortmund to secure passage into the last-16 of the Champions League. Juventus will be up against the English giants in a competition that they have finished as runners-up twice in last two years, going by their pedigree it certainly will be a daunting task for Harry Kane and his troops to down the Italians.

Spurs made it through by finishing as the leaders in the Group H of the competition. They pulled off a huge upset by defeating reigning champions Real Madrid in at the Wembley and then floored Dortmund in the last game before heading into the knock-out stages. Though they have been rampant in Europe this season, for Pochettinho Juventus will be the perfect team for his men to show their mettle. We will see if we can compete at the elite level against Juventus, the Argentine manager reckoned in the pre-match press conference before the Juve game.

“Tomorrow, we’ll see if we can compete at this level,” said Pochettino in the conference. “Juventus have plenty of experience and we need to reach their level with motivation, energy and the desire to compete. We are going to be brave, we are going to try to win. We need to play with freedom and clear ideas. It’s a game we must enjoy,” he added.

Spurs would look for inspiration from their hot shot striker Harry Kane who recently triumphed 100 goals feat in the Premier League. He scored a brilliant header against Arsenal to let his side earn all three points at the Wembley. Speaking about his team chances against Juventus, who have made it into the finals twice in last two seasons Kane said his team will aim to get the job done.

“Nobody expected us to get out of our group and so we come here with great confidence… It will be tough tomorrow night but hopefully we can get the job done,” he said.

While Juventus will come into the game without their prolific Argentine striker Paulo Dybala who has failed to recover from a knee injury and has been excluded from the match-day squad, Tottenham will remain without the services of defender Toby Alderweireld, who returned from action in the Premier League after returning from a hamstring injury.