Tottenham Hotspur will be up against Juventus in the last-16 of Champions League without their young gun Paulo Dybala who has failed to recover from a knee injury. Spurs will come into the game high on confidence with Harry Kane firing up front, the likes of Son Heung-min and Delle Alli can also be causing trouble to the solid Juventus backline, meanwhile, Juventus will be relying on Higuain and Mandzukic for goals.

Ahead of their all-important Champions League last-16 tie against Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus have received a huge setback as striker Paulo Dybala is set to miss out on the big game. Failing to recover from a knee injury, it is highly unlikely for the Argentine stalwart to feature against Harry Kane-led stupendous Spurs. He was touted to recover early and return back into the squad for the blockbuster game but it appears that he will have to cheer his side from the sidelines in Turin.

Juventus announced their squad for the clash on Sunday with Dybala not featuring in the 19-man list. He has been recovering from a hamstring injury and last featured in Juventus’ 1-0 win at Caligari in January. Earlier reports had suggested that Dybala might be included in the squad but Massimiliano Allegri ruled out his inclusion in the pre-match press conference. Juventus will be depending on Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandžukić for their goals in absence of the 24-year-old who has 14 goals and 3 assists in 14 Serie A appearances this season.

Dybala was the catalyst behind Juventus’ runners-up campaign in the Champions League last season. Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino would be relishing the prospect of not letting his defenders square against the agile Argentine and had talked about his quality in his pre-match addressal. “Obviously, Paulo Dybala is a great player who knows how to make the difference,” he said of his Argentine compatriot.

Tottenham and Juventus will square off in the blockbuster last-16 clash later today. Harry Kane led Spurs have been flying high in the Premier League having won against Arsenal and Manchester United. Meanwhile, Juventus have also been in rampant scoring run having won their last 11 games across competitions.

Talking to the media before the game Juventus centre-back Giorgio Chiellini adjudged Harry Kane as one of the world’s best and on the levels same as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

“Kane is now among the elite players in the world. Over the last years, with the goals he has scored, he has been on the level of the best,” the Juve defender said, via the Mirror, ahead of his side’s meeting with Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar – Kane has been on that level. He is one of those players that is irreplaceable and I am sure that Tottenham will be doing all they can to make sure he stays.” Kane now has 101 Premier League goals to his name with a sublime header against Arsenal which secured a 1-0 win from his side.