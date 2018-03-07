Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool FC extended their glorious run in UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night after a goalless draw against FC Porto at Anfield in Round of 16 phase. After the goalless draw, Reds head coach Jurgen Klopp hailed the attitude of his player and complimented his side for working hard in decisive moments. Klopp asserted that the returning leg with FC Porto was not an exciting encounter but we controlled it and had a few chances.

With Liverpool extending their glorious run in UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night after a goalless draw against FC Porto at Anfield, head coach Jurgen Klopp hailed the attitude of his player and complimented the Reds for working hard in decisive moments. The Reds failed to teleport their Premier League form in UEFA Champions League against FC Porto, a side which Klopp’s men thrashed 5-0 away from home in the first leg at Estádio do Dragao. Despite a goalless draw at Anfield, Liverpool’s first leg heroics proved to be enough for Klopp’s men to sail them through to the final eight of Europe’s elite competition.

With Porto carrying a 5-0 deficit from Dragao to Anfield, Klopp made sufficient changes to his Liverpool side, who recently secured a 2-0 win over Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle United in the Premier League. Klopp benched Liverpool’s charismatic forward Mohamed Salah and gave a start to England international Adam Lallana. The 29-year old made his first start after returning from injury when Liverpool hosted the Portuguese club led by former Real Madrid veteran Iker Casillas. Klopp said that he was satisfied with Liverpool’s 0-0 draw against FC Porto.

ALSO READ: Nemanja Matic’s venomous strike helps Manchester United complete stunning comeback against Crystal Palace

Speaking after the Champions League match against Porto, the Liverpool manager asserted that his team worked really hard in decisive moments. “I think in the end the boys did really well, it’s all okay,” Klopp was quoted as saying. “The attitude was outstanding. We worked really hard in decisive moments,” he continued. The Liverpool manager admitted that his side failed to entertain the home fans in the returning leg but managed the control the overall outcome despite having lesser chances of scoring. “It was not the most exciting game but we controlled it and had a few chances,” Klopp added.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo, Casemiro on target for Real Madrid as Neymar-less PSG bow out of Champions League

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App