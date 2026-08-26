Champions League league phase Draw: Check Date, Time, Teams, Pots, When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Live Streaming Details and More

UEFA Champions League 2026-27 League Phase Draw: The field for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase is nearly complete, with the final seven places being decided in the playoff round before Thursday’s draw. The league phase draw will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday (Aug 27), setting the path to the final at Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium on June 5, 2027. A total of 36 teams will feature in the league phase, with each side playing eight matches against eight different opponents. Ahead of the league phase draw of the Champions League, here is all you need to know including date, time, pots, teams and more.
UEFA Champions League 2026-27 League Phase Draw Details
- Event: UEFA Champions League 2026-27 League Phase Draw
- Date: Thursday, August 27, 2026
- Time: 9:30 PM IST / 6:00 PM CET / 5:00 PM BST / 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT
- Venue: Grimaldi Forum, Monaco
- Teams: 36
When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Draw in India?
Indian football fans can watch the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase draw live on the Sony Sports Network. The draw will also be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website. The ceremony begins at 9:30 PM IST on Thursday, August 27.
UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Playoff Round Schedule
The final seven league-phase places are being decided in the Champions League playoff round. The second legs are being played across August 25 and 26.
Tuesday, August 25
- Sabah vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva: 12:45 PM ET (Hapoel Be’er Sheva lead 2-1 on aggregate)
- Bodø/Glimt vs NEC Nijmegen: 3:00 PM ET (Bodø/Glimt lead 3-1 on aggregate)
- LASK vs Celtic: 3:00 PM ET (Celtic lead 2-0 on aggregate)
Wednesday, August 26
- AEK Athens vs Levski Sofia: 3:00 PM ET (0-0 on aggregate)
- Lyon vs Fenerbahce: 3:00 PM ET (1-1 on aggregate)
- Viking vs Dinamo Zagreb: 3:00 PM ET (2-2 on aggregate)
- Celje vs Slovan Bratislava: 3:00 PM ET (1-1 on aggregate)
The winners of the seven playoff ties will join the 29 clubs that qualified directly for the league phase. UEFA confirms that the league phase draw will feature 36 teams in total. :contentReference[oaicite:0]{index=0}
UEFA Champions League 2026-27 League Phase Participants
England: Aston Villa, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool
Italy: Inter, Napoli, Roma, Como
Spain: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Real Betis
Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Stuttgart
France: Paris Saint-Germain, Lens, Lille
Netherlands: PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord
Portugal: Porto, Sporting Lisbon
Belgium: Club Brugge
Czechia: Slavia Praha
Turkiye: Galatasaray
Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk
How Does the UEFA Champions League Draw Work?
The 36 clubs are divided into four pots of nine teams based on their UEFA club coefficient rankings. The reigning Champions League holders are placed in Pot 1. Each team will be drawn against two opponents from every pot, giving every club eight league-phase matches in total — four at home and four away.
UEFA’s draw system uses automated software to determine each team’s eight opponents and the home-or-away allocation after the clubs are drawn from their respective pots. Teams from the same association cannot normally be drawn against one another, while a club can face no more than two opponents from any single other association. :contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1}
What Happens After the Champions League League Phase?
All 36 teams will be ranked in a single league table after completing their eight matches. The top eight teams will qualify directly for the round of 16. Teams finishing from ninth to 24th will enter the knockout phase playoffs, while clubs placed 25th to 36th will be eliminated from the competition. :contentReference[oaicite:2]{index=2}
UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Key Dates
- Matchday 1: September 8-10, 2026
- Matchday 2: October 13-14, 2026
- Matchday 3: October 20-21, 2026
- Matchday 4: November 3-4, 2026
- Matchday 5: November 24-25, 2026
- Matchday 6: December 8-9, 2026
- Matchday 7: January 19-20, 2027
- Matchday 8: January 27, 2027
- Knockout Phase Playoffs: February 16-24, 2027
- Round of 16: March 9-17, 2027
- Quarter-finals: April 6-14, 2027
- Semi-finals: April 27-May 5, 2027
- Final: June 5, 2027
UEFA has officially confirmed that the league phase draw will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco at 6:00 PM CET on Thursday, August 27, with the league phase beginning on September 8.